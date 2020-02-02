advertisement

A jealous man hit, kicked and beat his ex-girlfriend after seeing her talking to a man in a store.

The victim’s nose and wrist were broken, with multiple cuts and bruises on his face and body.

William Hurst, who previously used the surname Pascall, admitted to causing serious bodily harm.

Leicester Crown Court learned that when Hurst challenged his ex-girlfriend to chat with a man in a store in Hillsborough Close in Glen Parva, she told him that they were no longer in a relationship and that ‘she could talk to whomever she wanted.

Hurst was in an angry mood and followed her to her friend’s house next door.

Neil Bannister, a prosecutor, said that the accused attempted to enter the house without being invited.

When a 16-year-old boy at the scene attempted to arrest him, the accused grabbed the youth and kept him in a headache.

Hurst’s ex-girlfriend stepped in to help the boy, but was punched in the face causing a broken nose, which was bleeding profusely.

She kicked Hurst’s legs to push him away, knocking him over and cutting off his head – and a fight ensued between them on the floor.

When the victim rose, 28-year-old Hurst continued the attack, hitting her on the ground before kicking and punching her on the head, body and wrist.

She briefly lost consciousness during the attack in September 2018.

As Hurst, of Strensall Road, Glen Parva, passed through the neighbors’ gardens, he angered damage to a fence, a birdbath and sunlight; which he also admitted in court.

Mr. Bannister stated that the accused had known the victim for two years and that they began a relationship in January 2018, which ended in July of the same year.

The 29-year-old victim later told police that the relationship was “doomed from the start” because of arguments and violence.

The court learned that Hurst, father of two children, five and six years old, had already been convicted; robbery, the battery of a former partner and a violation of a prohibition order.

What did the judge say?

Judge Ebraham Mooncey said: “At the end of this relationship, the intention was to remain friends, but it was clear from the start that you were jealous of his interactions with other people.

“Things reached a critical point that afternoon when you saw her in a local store talking to a man she knew.

“You saw this and decided to express your dissatisfaction with it and she rightly said that you were no longer in a relationship and that it should not concern you to whom she had spoken.

“You followed her and made a repeated and sustained assault, also using your foot to hit her.

“She says in her victim impact statement that her broken wrist was in plaster for six weeks, which clicks and still causes pain and she is unable to carry heavy objects.

“She has installed CCTV cameras, has lost self-confidence and has confidence issues.

“We can only hope that she will overcome this over time.

“The effect on the victim is an aggravating circumstance, there was also a 16 year old boy present, it was a domestic incident and you have already been convicted.”

What was said in the mitigation?

Timothy Banks, mitigating, said: “He has been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and it is something he has to deal with.

“We hope that with increasing maturity in life, things can calm down.”

He said that the accused, an unemployed man, had returned to live with his mother and was no longer surfing the couch aimlessly.

Banks said to the judge: “Your Honor is correct that when his mother is not in his life, he is touched by loneliness and depends on partners.”

The accused, who was sitting with his head down on the platform and seemed upset, would have regretted his actions.

Hurst was imprisoned for two years.

A restraining order was issued prohibiting him from contacting the victim for seven years.

.

