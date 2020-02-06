advertisement

Ms. Evelyn Atuhairwe Detained at Katwe Police Station, Charged with Providing False Information

KAMPALA-The Katwe police arrested on February 5 a woman identified as Evelyn Atuhairwe for giving false information.

According to a police statement, Atuhairwe went to the Katwe police and reported a case of the abduction of his twins, namely Nakato and Waswa.

advertisement

“She also reported an aggravated theft of her two suitcases, handbag and cash Shs 360,000 and two phones, techno and itel. That it happened on February 3 at 11 p.m. along the road to Salama. »Reads an extract.

Atuhairwe also alleged that she came from Masindi with the 4 month old twins and her luggage in Kampala, arriving in town, she obtained a special rental, black in color from which she did not obtain the license plate in Salama where she was going to stay.

“However, along the way, the driver continued to communicate to another person how he brought his things. On the way, the driver stopped at a location where a sugar cane plantation was located and was joined by a boda boda driver who ordered the complainant to get out of the vehicle and drop the twins and everything what she had, “reads part of the press release.

Atuhairwe told the police that she had tried to resist but they threatened to hit and kill her with a hammer and was told to face down, she became unconscious and only regained consciousness ‘at 4 a.m.

Police have investigated and found that the complainant had rigged this case after deceiving male ex-friend Lubwama Hussein that she had produced twins for him when they had not.

“And she extorted money from him during the presumed pregnancy period and after childbirth.”

Investigations revealed that the complainant was now living with a new man named Tamale Frank along the Busabala road where she left that morning and came to the police to fiddle with this matter.

She is detained at the Katwe police station, accused of giving false information.

comments

advertisement