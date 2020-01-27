advertisement



A woman was arrested early in the morning after a man died in a fatal assault in Wexford.

Just before 2 a.m., Gardai received reports of an incident in a home in Ramsgate Village, Gorey, and they “investigate all circumstances” related to the discovery.

On arrival, the 33-year-old man with obvious stab wounds was found in the front yard of the house. He was treated by guards and emergency services and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man’s body remains at the crime scene and the services of the state pathologist and the Garda technical office have been requested.

A woman in her thirties was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in Gorey Garda Station under Section 4 of the 1984 Criminal Justice Act.

An incident room has been set up at Gorey Garda station and investigators have held a first case conference.

Investigative guards call on witnesses or individuals with information to contact Gorey Garda Station 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

