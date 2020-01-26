advertisement

Love, love island will tear us apart again.

I sincerely apologize to Joy Division and Ian Curtis. However, it cannot be denied that the show, however much the participants are divided among themselves, can lead to tears between viewers, partners, friends. Iain Stirling seems to be the only constant in the whole thing and this guy is crazy like a box of frogs (great way).

It is common nowadays for couples to sit on their sofa and disagree about who matches the one with the big biceps, but it is less common for people who have just met through a dating app to fall out of it ,

Strangely, that’s what happened to 27-year-old Charlotte Brown, who was recently branded an “idiot” by a guy just because he was a fan of Love Island.

Charlotte met the guy named Andrew in the dating app Hinge, and when they exchanged text messages and got to know each other, there seemed to be one aspect of Charlotte’s life – her television habits – that Andrew just couldn’t get on.

Everything went smoothly between the potential partners. But when Charlotte told Andrew that she wanted to catch up on the reality show, Andrew replied, “You did it so well, everything was great and then Love Island! Common, flat program. Yuck. “

In retrospect, Andrew’s thinly veiled disgust bubbled when he described him – although he said, “I will not judge” – in the following news as “incredibly empty”, “hellishly flat”, “absolute rubbish”, “grotesque”. “Disgusting”, “Trash” and “A Terrible Piece of Tele”. So no, no judgment at all.

Charlotte, of course, defended the show and enjoyed it, saying she couldn’t change what she liked, and she loved the drama. However, Andrew did not give up and said that Love Island should be banned like Jeremy Kyle did. He brought up the deaths of former candidates and called the aftercare of the show “devilish”.

Charlotte defended herself and the show, saying that it had nothing to do with Jeremy Kyle, and that the sad death of former candidates was due to internet trolls “years after the show” and was unable to handle media attention , And I think these people know this and still choose to go on the show, so it’s up to them to make sure they have support when they come out. ‘

The conversation worsened when Charlotte took the country road and Andrew returned for minor insults against her.

The next day Andrew seemed to notice the mistake in his behavior, apologized for his “outbursts”, called them “totally inappropriate” and asked if the couple could start again.

However, Charlotte does not want to meet with him yet and says: “It is worrying because he tried to impress me. So why act like this?” You won’t have a date with someone who does this. “

After the sad death of former Love Island candidate Mike Thalassitis in March 2019, the show’s producers said:

Caring for our islanders is a process that the show takes very seriously and is an ongoing process for everyone participating in the show.

We make sure that all of our contributors have access to psychological support before, during and after the show. The program will provide ongoing support where necessary and where appropriate.

Before and after the show, we have extensive discussions with all of our islanders about how their lives could change, and they have access to support and advice to help.

Let’s hope Charlotte finds someone who enjoys their viewing habits as much as she does.

