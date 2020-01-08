advertisement

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) – The clash on New Year’s Eve ends with gunshots, and Orangeburg MPs say the woman accused of pulling the trigger is behind bars.

32-year-old Brandon Tyler was allegedly involved in a clash with an official she had only known about for a few months.

advertisement

According to an incident report from ABC Columbia News, everything happened on December 31 when the victim went to a friend’s house to borrow money. So she waited outside the Whaley Street house when she heard three shots before realizing that she had been hit by at least one of the bullets.

The report goes on to say that the man she lent the money to took her to the hospital because of a bullet wound in her leg. According to the authorities, the victim did not know who shot them for what reason. The MPs also asked for scratches on the neck, hand and knees, but said she could not remember how she got the abrasions except for a scratch on the neck that she made herself.

MPs said the story had changed several times, but MPs said they later gathered information and pointed a finger at Tyler as the person involved in a conflict with the victim prior to shooting and accused of firing the three shots has been.

Tyler was charged with attempted murder and possession of a gun during a crime.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says:

“For a few minutes of conflict, this individual faces up to 30 years in prison,” said the sheriff. “It makes absolutely no sense to buy this kind of garbage from anyone of any age.”

advertisement