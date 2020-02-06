advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired guard D’Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in a block trade on Thursday that included forward Andrew Wiggins.

The Timberwolves announced that they also got ahead of Omari Spellman and guard Jacob Evans. In addition to Wiggins, they will send the Warriors their defensive first round pick of 2021 and their second round pick of 2021.

Russell had thrived in his first season at Golden State since being traded from Brooklyn to Kevin Durant’s July deal. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game to go along with 6.2 assists.

Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points along with the best career total in rebounds (5.2), assists (3.7) and blocks (0.9) in 42 games this season.

The 24-year-old was the Cleveland Cavaliers first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He didn’t try for the club, though, as he was part of a trade that sent Kevin Love to the Cavaliers in August 2014. He was the 2014-15 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Spellman, 22, is averaging 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 49 games this season at Golden State.

Evans, 22, is averaging 4.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 27 games this season with the Warriors.

