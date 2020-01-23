advertisement

7 minutes ago

A reminder of our advance on this point…

10 minutes ago

Team News

Well, by team news, we don’t mean any news.

The two camps have remained unchanged since their last outings.

Here’s how the wolves line up for tonight’s @premierleague clash with @ LFC. # WOLLIV

🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/6uHvQ2ieie

– Wolves (@Wolves) January 23, 2020

Adam Lallana is absent due to illness for Liverpool.

🔴 NEWS FROM THE TEAM 🔴

Our line-up to face @Wolves tonight 👊

– Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2020

15 minutes ago

With the race for the PREMIER league, unless there is a massive and overwhelming collapse, the story emerging around Liverpool is whether they can remain undefeated all season Premier.

Looking through their list of matches, tonight’s game seems to be one of the most difficult tests remaining: away from high-flying wolves.

Welcome to The42’s live coverage of this week’s last Premier League game in full swing as Jurgen Klopp’s team arrives in the Midlands.

Contact us below the line or send an email to gavincooney@the42.ie.

Team news coming soon…

.

