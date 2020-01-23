7 minutes ago
A reminder of our advance on this point…
Team News
Well, by team news, we don’t mean any news.
The two camps have remained unchanged since their last outings.
Here's how the wolves line up for tonight's Premier League clash with Liverpool.
Wolves, January 23, 2020
Adam Lallana is absent due to illness for Liverpool.
Team News
Our line-up to face Wolves tonight
Liverpool FC, January 23, 2020
With the race for the PREMIER league, unless there is a massive and overwhelming collapse, the story emerging around Liverpool is whether they can remain undefeated all season Premier.
Looking through their list of matches, tonight’s game seems to be one of the most difficult tests remaining: away from high-flying wolves.
Welcome to The42’s live coverage of this week’s last Premier League game in full swing as Jurgen Klopp’s team arrives in the Midlands.
Team news coming soon…
