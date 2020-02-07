advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Timberwolves have been given a facelift, and D’Angelo Russell is heading west to Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins for the Golden State Warriors.

In a swap of high scores that ended just a few hours before the NBA deadline on Thursday, the Timberwolves acquired the dynamic point guard they had been looking for in Russell for some time and pulled the trigger for their development of Wiggins, the first mercurial overall victory was the 2014 draft.

advertisement

The deal also sent two underused Golden State players, guard Jacob Evans and striker Omari Spellman, to the Timberwolves and distributed two draft picks to the Warriors. You will get the first and second rounds from Minnesota in 2021, unless the first round is in the top three. Then it would roll until 2022.

That means the Timberwolves, who tipped half their squad this week, will have two first-round picks this summer, which are likely to be in the top five, and another from Brooklyn via Atlanta thanks to the four-team trade, they helped finalize on Wednesday.

Russell had been on Minnesota’s radar for months and was a dynamic point keeper in his fifth season in the league after making the overall second choice in the 2015 draft.

The first choice this year was Towns, a friend of Russell’s who the front office has been trying to rebuild the list.

Minnesota will be Russell’s fourth NBA team. He averaged 23.6 points per game for the injured Warriors, a career high after arriving in an off-season deal with Brooklyn.

The wolves also tried to court him, but Russell instead directed the trade of the trade to the Warriors, the five-time Western Conference defender who won three NBA titles during that time.

The 6-foot-4-Russell plays in the first season of a four-year contract for $ 117 million and hits a 37.4 percent record from the 3-point range. He played in his first all-star game for the Nets last season.

Wiggins, who was taken over by Cleveland the summer he was taken over by Cleveland in a store that Kevin Love sent to the Cavaliers, never fulfilled his potential with the wolves.

He is a shooting and flapping wing with athletics and physique, which averages 22.4 points this season. This has been an upward trend for the past two years, but it is still affected by an inconsistent pattern.

It was also largely a defensive undertaking for a team that remains one of the easiest teams to meet in the league. The 6-foot-7 Wiggins is in the second season of a five-year deal at $ 147 million.

The Timberwolves, who have lost 13 games in a row, bottomed out in their first year under president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas when he tried to list the list for a faster, 3-point offense, as instructed by rookie Renew coach Ryan Saunders.

When he was hired last spring, Rosas rejected the concept of trading with Wiggins and doubled the organization’s desire to continue investing in its improvement. Wiggins is close to Saunders and his skills fit the new system better.

“The reality is that if I go to the market to get a player,” said Rosas, “I won’t find a player who has a greater advantage than Andrew.”

Rosas expanded Minnesota’s involvement in a 4-team trade in which five players were eliminated, including defender Robert Covington, and a first-round draft pick. Russell is not a strong defender, but his ability to pass and shoot should go well with Towns on a team that lacked a real ball distributor when Ricky Rubio was treated three years ago.

Towns was close to Covington, who came to Minnesota from Philadelphia last season to send Jimmy Butler to the 76s. After the wolves lost to Atlanta on Wednesday, Towns was as grumpy as ever.

“You obviously see my patience running out of things,” said Towns. “There are no excuses.”

The Warriors are the only team among the wolves in the Western Conference this season, with stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the mend. The Warriors made an unremarkable deal before the deadline and sent Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks to Philadelphia to get designs.

GSG

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement