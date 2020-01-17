advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS – With the Minnesota Timberwolves, committed to a new style of play, Jeff Teague was not in line with the trend.

The Timberwolves exchanged the 11-year-old Point Guard for the Atlanta Hawks, who sent the shooting guard Allen Crabbe back.

The Timberwolves also traded with Sagittarius Treveon Graham, creating a roster of potential other transactions before the close on February 6. It was the first major change of the season by the new basketball division president, Gersson Rosas, who released the first wave of players hired by the previous regime last summer shortly after he was hired.

Teague, who played his first seven NBA seasons with the Hawks after making the 19th overall choice in the 2009 draft, went to Atlanta for his only all-star game in 2015.

Stylistically, Crabbe suits the rapid 3-point attack to which the wolves under Rosas and coach Ryan Saunders switched in the first year. He is a 38.9% career shooter from the 3-point range, who averaged 5.1 points in 28 games for the Hawks this season.

“Different players play in different ways, and I give Jeff a lot of credit for trying and doing everything he was asked to do to adapt well to our system,” said Rosas at a conference call with reporters. “I think big picture, it’s just a different game. The way he plays this system may not be as complementary to him as we need our lead guard to be a guy who drives the pace and more a creator as a scorer. “

The 31-year-old Teague, who makes $ 19 million, and the 27-year-old Crabbe, who makes $ 18.5 million, both play with expiring contracts. Graham is also under contract this season.

Teague averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 assists in 146 games with the Timberwolves over 2 1/2 seasons, a respected leader in the locker room, whose time with the team was impacted by knee and ankle injuries. He only played 42 games last season and was transferred to a reserve role two months ago. Andrew Wiggins, whose natural position is the small point of attack, has often initiated the offense.

With the Hawks, Teague Trae Young will serve as a replacement. You have recently used the G League product Brandon Goodwin.

Graham scored an average of 5.2 points for the wolves in 33 games this season, who acquired the 26-year-old in a summer deal with Golden State after landing there briefly on a deal with Brooklyn.

Crabbe had a 20-point game against Milwaukee on December 27 when he made four 3-points. Previously, he played for Minnesota’s current assistant coaches, David Vanterpool (Portland) and Pablo Prigioni (Brooklyn), both of whom received glowing reviews from Rosas and the front office.

Crabbe was eighth in the NBA last season in 3-point shooting from the corners with at least 60 attempts at 49.2% for the Nets, who traded the 6-foot-5 Crabbe for the Hawks last summer. This season, his 3-point percentage has dropped to a career low of 32.3.

“I think part of it is the different systems,” said Rosas, adding, “It takes time to get your rhythm and your flow, and I think we’ll see some of it to be fair here in Minnesota with some of our boys. “

