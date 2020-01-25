advertisement

Being a play-by-play announcer can be a repetitive process. They use the same terms all the time, mention the same names and look for new ways to describe the same situations over and over again. So it is understandable that you have a desire to create new terms to spice things up.

However, if you want to try it out, do a little research before testing your new terms live in the air. At least consult Urban Dictionary just in case.

On Friday, Minnesota Timberwolves announcer Dave Benz called the Wolves and Houston Rockets game for Fox Sports North when he accidentally combined the words “shot” and “chart” and merged them into “shart” while speaking. It happens.

Well … you and I know what “Shart” refers to. But, perhaps to his credit, Benz was not familiar with the generally understood meaning of the word. And so he tried not only to recognize it, but also to make it a thing. Fortunately, broadcast partner Jim Petersen was there to quickly put the kibosh on it.

“What do you think about the new word that I accidentally coined? Shart. Shall we do that for a shot card? “

“That has already been used.”

“Shart was used?”

“We’ll leave it at that, Benz.”

“OK. I’m in the dark in this case, so for everyone out there …”

“Oh yes, you will get a lot of action on Twitter.”

In the words of “Mean Girls” character Regina George, “Stop trying to make Shart a reality.” It’s not going to happen.”

