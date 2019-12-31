advertisement

Hate at Hallmark has become an annual pass right for progressive journalists, and Amanda Marcotte’s Salon section of “Hallmark Films Are Fascist Propaganda” absolutely did not disappoint. Instead of taking the usual measure of calling it basic and boring, Marcotte considers it discriminatory heteronormative and authoritarian.

She writes: “Hallmark films, with their emphasis on returning home and the pleasures of small, domestic life, also send a subtle signal of contempt for cosmopolitanism and curiosity for the greater world, which is precisely the kind of attitude that helps in creating the kind of defensive white nationalism that we see grow in strength in the Donald Trump era. “

I haven’t actually seen a Hallmark movie. But these are some weird things to mix. It’s not authoritative to want to live in small towns. It is not white nationalist to be happy to leave urban life. And it is not Trumpian planting roots in a locality and finding a home there. He doesn’t seem to have anything to do with that, actually.

Hallmark movies are about that wild, savage subculture that everyone loves to hate, heteronormative white women. Extremely popular these days for hating women who want to fall in love and raise families, and if they are white, we stack up on even thicker vitriolic ice.

“The qualities people quote when defending Hallmark films – comforting, formulaic, soothing – are all the result of the aggressively conformist impulse that drives them,” Marcotte writes. “And this impulse and celebration of prevailing culture stands in stark contrast to the values ​​of diversity that Salad claims to favorably maintain.”

But Hallmark is a cable channel that makes saccharine films for a niche audience. The only thing that pops up during the lesbian wedding day is that Hallmark is anxious not to cheat on anyone. First, they ran ads for Zola’s online wedding registry, which featured a lesbian wedding, then when they got blown up, they pulled them off, and when that awful hatred, they tried to get them back. Does the Hallmark Channel have integrity? Maybe, maybe not, but they really just want people to watch their delightful movies, have a good cry and hope for a better tomorrow.

This is the message I received and as I said, I haven’t even seen movies. Marcotte gets into trouble with the typical Mrs. Hallmark, a career woman in the big city who realizes only true values ​​and happiness when she goes back to her small town and establishes meaningful relationships. But the thing is, and this is coming from a career woman in the big city, relationships are the most important thing in life. Love really matters, and almost nothing else does. Marcotte’s idea that finding compassion, companionship, and friendship in a familiar place is authoritarian is getting worse. In fact, it’s anathema to real-world experience.

Career and success are great and whatever, but finding understanding in another person is better, and creating a life in which you can bring in a new person is probably the best thing of all. Yeah, I said that. I even think it’s true. Many people do, even if it doesn’t seem to work out properly or is what you expected. After all, these films are fantasy, just the kind where learning from the mistakes of the past is possible, and happiness is more than an unstable emotion.

In hatred of Hallmark, Marcotte shoots at Federalist (where I am a Senior Contributor). “If you don’t believe me,” she writes, “listen to the authoritarians themselves. In Federalist, which is on the web of zero to generate frankly fascist arguments of ‘culture war’, Hans Fiene argues that, culturally speaking, films of Hallmark Christmas are distinctly Christian. She is saying that the lifestyle represented in these Hallmark films, fantastic and unrealistic, though they may be, is authoritarian simply because she is not in it, and she views problematic with regard to the point of view its about identity politics. She doesn’t like predictable storytelling. But not everyone is ready for complex meta-drama all the time. with the beloved reality of things.And no, I haven’t even seen that movie.

It’s okay for people to live in different ways than Marcotte wants. Her testimony of fascism, authoritarianism, and totalitarianism, and she uses these terms interchangeably for the purposes of degrading these films, is utterly symbolic. She claims that the Hallmark film is dedicated to the work of Nazi filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, that Goebbels would have approved of them because they emphasize a certain, dominant concept of normality. She does not define fascism, authoritarianism, or totalitarianism outside their 20th-century symbols, and one wonders if she knows what the words mean. What is totalitarian are the burnt books of the Chinese government that do not match the Communist party line and the crackdown on theaters by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“Finishing off this year’s schedule of Christmas movie offerings is like a trip to a strange valley of luminous whiteness and heteronormative brilliance, with only a few films with color signs. Likely like watching W The Stepford Wives’ but more frightening, since the wicked plot to replace normal people with robots is never revealed. None of this should come as a surprise, because Hallmark films, such as fraud and saccharine as they are, do not constitute the platonic ideal of fascist propaganda, “writes Marcotte .

But what Marcotte forgets is that the supernatural concept of normalcy is no longer prevalent. Most television offerings have many live-action characters, these heteronormative pumpkin spice latte stories are dove into a small cable network that is very easy to avoid. Plus there are heteronormative white people out there, and we shouldn’t judge people harshly just because of their identifiers. Straight, boring whites in movies don’t deserve hatred for him, and they’re not fascists for accepting who they are. And if they’re watching Hallmark, they’re paying for cable Have they not been punished enough?

Bad pleasure movies that have an easily digestible story where the leading lady always gets her husband are just that. Many women and men would trade everything they had for that kind of real life scenario. Hallmark movies make the house look easy again, and we know it’s not the case, we know it’s teasing, intricate and messy. It’s okay to want true love outside the complex confines of independent filmmaking, and to want to watch a story that you can fall asleep with and still lose nothing. There is nothing wrong with being a white woman who wants to be loved, raise a family and live in the same small town where she grew up. No one should want it, but we can all aspire to love if we want to.

