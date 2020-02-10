advertisement

Six adorable, brave puppies and their child leader, where Ryder was ten years old, rescued people in the Adventure Bay community. You’d have to be a fool not to love Paw Patrol. And here comes the Canadian state broadcaster CBC!

A new article by Rebecca Zandbergen explores the essential new theory by Canadian university professor Liam Kennedy that Nickelodeon’s beloved Paw Patrol show is a secret tool of capitalism. Kennedy, from King’s College, wrote a vital new piece of research called “Whenever There is a Problem. Just Help for Help”: Crime, Conservation and the Paw Patrol Corporation “in the peer-reviewed journal Crime, His child is not allowed to watch the show, but Kennedy spent countless hours watching it in his office.

On the show, Ryder is the leader of the rings of chunks, each of whom has a job to do as part of their team. There’s Chase, the police dog, Marshall, the main fire dog who can never take control of his gut, Ruin, the builder, Skye, who flies a plane for some reason and is the girl, Everest, the extreme adventurer puppy in outdoor, Rocky, rescue dog and Zuma, puppy running a boat.

Together, they are Patrol Paws, and even have a headquarters because all children love a home base. Inexplicably, the adults in town depend on Ryder and the chunks to help them out when they are in lockdown. Maybe because it’s a show for kids, so it’s kid-centric. Children like this.

Kennedy says that “Paw Patrol, as a private corporation, has been used to help provide basic social services to the Gulf Adventure community. This is problematic in that the creators of Paw Patrol are sending this message that we cannot depend on the state to provide these services. ”

Kennedy was angry that elected officials are not portrayed as heroes: “Mayor Humdinger and Mayor Goodway – the kind of state or government representatives – have been negatively reflected,” Kennedy argued.

Kennedy also stressed that, at the age of ten, Ryder should be in school, not saving the world. The CBC didn’t bother to ask Kennedy how he feels about Greta Thunberg’s real-life school falcon and savior. We think that some good doers are more equal than others.

He dismisses Paw Patrol’s message that “no job is too big, no dog is too small.” “To me that is an individualistic message,” Kennedy asserted. “Take your foot, you can do it if you try hard enough. This kind of message ignores the structural obstacles in our society and not everyone can do it. ”

Since Kennedy teaches at an undergraduate level rather than early childhood education, he may be forgiven for failing to understand that learning for oneself is a key developmental stage for very young children. They need to identify their bodies and settle in their family before they can organize their thoughts to include the broader electoral system and its responsibilities. Paw Patrol shows the differences of each character, without judgment, and young children tend to relate to one another, clustering for character-specific trades.

For Kennedy and the CBC, this is obviously serious business. We cannot have a children’s television show that spreads messages that elected officials may be corrupt or incompetent; we can’t have a children’s show that suggests you can take responsibility for your community instead of removing them from the state; we can’t have a children’s show promoting individualism and positivity. This is how Kennedy views Paw Patrol through his Marxist glasses.

At its heart, Paw Patrol is about community, forging friendships and connections that bring you together to handle difficult situations. It’s a show for a network of friends, some of them puppies, who can work as a team to solve local problems. Ryder, Chase and the other cubs, each having their own civil service discipline and accompanying tool (which can be purchased separately), have complementary forces that help them figure out how to collaboratively find solutions. For children, the lessons learned would be more about being able to wrap their shoes or drain straw through their juicy box than create an independent fire brigade because they cannot rely on the help of government.

Many of the problems in Paw Patrol are the kind of problems that, if a person calls emergency services for them, would never be resolved (cats above trees). The state is a great tool that is not suitable for small problems, and where individuals can work together to solve their problems, they should. This left-wing demand for state support for settlement, to assume that you are not responsible for helping your neighbor because someone who is already delegated to that job is better able to handle it, believes the notion of community itself.

The Paw Patrol was created by Keith Chapman, who was also the creator of Bob the Builder, another extremely popular children’s television show. His main goals were to entertain the children and learn lessons about teamwork, confidence, and skills. The most important lessons we teach our children are ones that ensure they can take care of themselves and take care of the people they love as they grow older.

If anything, this doggie collective and a child who cares for them is a statement of what you can do if you face your fears, rely on your friends, and solve life’s problems together. Chapman also created a show called Fifi and the Flowertots, and there is no fact how Kennedy would find it problematic.

What stands out most (aside from the full appreciation that is Kennedy’s critical analysis of the emergence of harmless children) is the fact that this substantially confirms the widely held assumption that academia has died. When a prof spends hours in his office watching preschool television, there is a problem not only with what is being taught but with what is being thought of. Chapman was not entering the writing room for Paw Patrol trying to figure out how to indoctrinate children into conceiving of themselves as proponents of the capitalist hierarchy, and despite what Kennedy might believe about Chapman’s unconscious bias, this is a funny place to create a system of study.

We are sure Kennedy’s clever colleagues applaud this kind of scholarship. After all, we need to dismantle these oppressive children’s shows if we ever hope to create a bold new world of children, featuring new, “progressive” shows like Bobby and the Bureaucracy Buddies and Snitch Squad.

Do nothing for yourself that the government can do for you. This is the secret message behind what appears to be, at first glance, just one stupid example of useless university research. It’s really stupid and funny, but it’s also quite scary when you take a moment to identify the authoritarian impulse behind it.

We are confident that Kennedy will have a long and fruitful career explaining to students and colleagues that the Clues Blues is a heteroscientist metanaristic about patriarchalism and how Lunar Jim is a detailed advocate for anthropocentric space colonialism. But for those of us who aren’t crazy, it would be great to see institutions like CBC and King’s College University stop their cultural regression and do much better.

