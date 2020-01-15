advertisement

NEW YORK – The WNBA and its union announced a provisional eight-year contract on Tuesday that allows top players to earn more than $ 500,000, with average annual remuneration exceeding the six-digit figure for the first time.

The contract, which starts this season and runs until 2027, pays players an average of $ 130,000 and guarantees full salaries during maternity leave.

The collective agreement also offers improved family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements.

“I call it historic,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a telephone interview. “The CBA guarantees significant (financial) increases. The way we pay these players is different than in the past. … The top pair players tripled (in salary) where they were. Other players earn $ 200,000-300,000. The average is over $ 130,000. Everyone gets an addition here. “

The key points have been ratified by the players and the league board of governors, and the lawyers are setting the language. The agreement provides for a 50:50 breakdown of revenue from 2021, based on the achievement of sales growth targets from broadcasting contracts, marketing partnerships and licensing agreements.

“I was adamant about the 50-50 goal,” said Engelbert. “The league and the players work together to market this league so that we can share the revenue with the players. We have to achieve some goals. “

The salary cap will increase 31% in the first year from $ 996,000 to $ 1.3 million, and an additional $ 750,000 in special competitions will be paid in 2021. Under this agreement, the maximum base salary would increase from $ 117,500 to $ 215,000.

“You can pay your stars. This is how the league grows, ”said Engelbert.

This will be the fifth CBA for the WNBA that was introduced in 1997. Like the last one, there is a mutual opt-out determination after six years.

The CBA also proposes a minimum of $ 1.6 million for off-season league and team marketing contracts that bring selected players up to $ 300,000 in additional annual cash.

The rookie scale for the Nos. 1-4 picks will increase to $ 68,000 – an increase of approximately $ 15,000 over this year – plus the opportunity to qualify for the league-guaranteed money under the marketing agreement.

“It was a joint effort,” said WNBA player union president Nneka Ogwumike. “I think we all really had the same goals and a different way of getting there. We really put our heads together and came up with a few ideas. “

Ogwumike said the work pact offers players more financial incentives to stay in the off-season rather than playing abroad. Former MVP Breanna Stewart tore an Achilles tendon overseas last year and missed the entire WNBA season. Diana Taurasi paused a season a few years ago because her Russian team paid her over $ 1 million and wanted her to rest.

“This agreement reflects game growth and league growth, and then revenue share will increase,” said Ogwumike. “Revenue sharing is your best step forward.”

Engelbert said the additional money needed to fund the CBA will come from a variety of sources.

“Teams and owners are strengthening. The league will be increased, ”said the commissioner, who started last July.

She also praised the new “Changemakers” program, where key sponsors helped the WNBA transform marketing, branding, player and fan experiences. AT&T, Nike and Deloitte are the first three business partners.

“We hope to lift not only women in sports and women in basketball, but also women in society,” said Engelbert.

The league will also add a few games to its schedule and add a season cup for commissioners this year.

The WNBA will also work with the NBA and its development league as well as college basketball to attract players to coaching opportunities.

Engelbert said players can be paid at the market price even if the NBA franchise is linked to a WNBA team. This was a problem last year when Kristi Toliver, the Washington Mystics guard, was only able to earn $ 10,000 as an assistant to the wizards due to salary restrictions in the previous CBA.

Other highlights of the CBA are:

– Travel improvements where players get premium economy airline tickets and individual rooms on road trips. In the past, players flew coaches and some shared rooms.

– A more liberal free agency system that will allow players to become unrestricted free agents from next year on if they don’t get the “core” determination from their team. It also reduces the frequency with which a player can be appointed from four to three this year and to two from 2022.

– During maternity leave, players receive their full salary. You will receive two-bedroom apartments for players with children, as well as workplace accommodations that offer privacy to nursing mothers.

– The league also introduces family planning benefits of up to $ 60,000 that reimburse veterans for costs directly related to adoption, surrogacy and fertility treatment.

– Improved mental health and resources.

