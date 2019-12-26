advertisement

For the second time in two months, the WNBA and the League of Players Association announced in a joint statement that they have extended their collective bargaining agreement.

After the most recent deal was extended 60 days on October 28, it was extended again on Thursday, this time through mid-January.

“We are making substantial progress towards a new collective bargaining agreement, which we expect to conclude soon,” the WNBA and WNBPA said in a statement. “In the meantime, we have extended the current agreement until January 15, 2020, and expect that free agency contract signatures will commence on time on February 1, 2020.”

Last week, the WNBA Players Association re-elected the Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike as president and free agent Layshia Clarendon as vice president.

In 2018, WNBA players exercised their right to waive the CBA that was signed in 2014 and were set to expire by the end of October 2021. This election was set to begin at the close of the 2019 season, which ended Oct. 10 when the Washington Mystics won their first WNBA title by defeating the Connecticut Sun.

Concerns seeking to be addressed by WNBA players include salaries, travel problems and player fatigue. Players make commercial flights on road trips, with the Las Vegas Aces forced to seize a game in 2018 after travel hiccups set up a 26-hour trip to Washington.

Under new commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the league used charter flights twice during the 2019 playoffs.

According to USA Today, the base salary for WNBA players is just over $ 100,000 with the best players able to earn over $ 150,000. A number of players compete overseas in the off-season in order to maximize their earning potential.

