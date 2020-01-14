advertisement

The WNBA and the players’ union announced on Tuesday an eight-year collective bargaining agreement that significantly increases salaries and benefits and improves travel and career development opportunities.

Average salaries will rise to $ 130,000, reaching six figures for the first time in league history. The base salary for the league’s highest paid players will increase from $ 117,500 to $ 215,000.

The salary cap for each team will rise to $ 1.3 million in 2020, according to ESPN, the first time it has reached seven figures after sitting at $ 996,100 in 2019.

“We approached these negotiations with a player-first agenda, and I am pleased that this agreement guarantees significant compensation increases and progressive benefits for WNBA women,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a release.

Other changes to the CBA include changes to free agency, new childcare, maternal and family planning benefits, and changes in income sharing.

The WNBA said there would be “a 53 percent increase in cash compensation.” The new deal includes additional performance bonuses and prize pools for new season races, with league and team marketing deals.

The league’s top players can earn more than $ 500,000 with marketing opportunities, “more than triple the maximum compensation under the preliminary deal,” the championship said.

“We found common ground in areas that confirmed the goals of the league and players not only to make significant improvements in working conditions and overall professional experience, but also to improve business with strategic planning and purposeful marketing that the WNBA will maintain. front and center. all year, “said WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike of Sparks, Los Angeles.

New free agency rules will come into effect before the 2021 season with the potential for more player movement. Players who contract for five years or more will become unlimited free agents unless they are considered an “essential” player. Starting in 2022, a player can only get the main tag twice, three times starting this year and four times before.

The new CBA is the fifth in the history of the WNBA, which played its first game in 1997. It will run for eight years during the 2027 season with a six-season selection. The last CBA also was for eight years with a pick after six seasons, which the players exercised.

The last CBA officially ended shortly after the 2019 season ended, with two short-term extensions needed to finally reach the deal agreed on Tuesday.

