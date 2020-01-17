advertisement

From next week you can buy sneakers in Wiz Khalifa’s personal wardrobe.

The rapper released The Wiz Vault last September with his personal clothing collections, unique memorabilia, and Taylor Gang articles. As part of Khalifa’s “Clothes Off My Back” campaign, The Wiz Vault partnered with the nonprofit music education organization, Little Kids Rock, and donated a donation from the sale that went directly to culturally engaging music education programs for Khalifa’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, benefited.

Don x Air Jordan 2 “Cream” only

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Wiz Vault

The Wiz Vault releases exclusive sneakers from the personal collection of the “See You Again” rapper on January 21st at 10:00 am CET. Twenty of the top pairs will fall in the first week, including styles from Supreme, Jordan and Valentino, and pairs made exclusively for Khalifa.

connected

Under Armor Curry 1 An All-Star “Dark Matter”

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Wiz Vaultl

Air Jordan Retro 4 “Taylor Gang” inch by Hippie Neal

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Wiz Vaultl

In March, The Wiz Vault will also release personalized memorabilia created by Khalifa, including paintings, drawn objects, instruments, and more, that are linked to his key career milestones. Items from this 60-piece collection are available for purchase or auction.

JBF Customs x Nike Air Force 1 “Highest F & ckery”

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Wiz Vaultl

At Thewizvault.com you can sign up for VIP access and early information on sneaker drops and more.

Khalifa’s experience with shoes changed to socks when he launched an exclusive collection of Happy Socks with six pairs of patterned socks and four pairs of Mini-Me children’s socks in August 2018 as a greeting to his son Sebastian.

The Grammy-nominated artist gave FN some styling tips for the socks, saying that “Fun socks can be worn with everything: sneakers, suit shoes, shorts, shorts, whatever you want.”

“I think it’s only about the final outfit. Sometimes this crazy sock print takes the whole outfit to the next level. Don’t be afraid to take risks. You just have to wear what you think is right.” Khalifa explained.

