Some supporters of Ariana Grande surely naively thought that the singer’s haters would start 2020 with the handbrake on and give the American a break in her ongoing and relentless attack through the networks.

How wrong they were. The haters of Big seems to have caught even stronger this Christmas than ever before and has returned to the cargo. How? With a picture in which we can see a very close shot of Ariana in which, according to many, “the true” Ariana Grande was revealed,

Photo by Ariana Grande

An image that generated a lot of comments. Not exactly because the artist does not wear makeup, on the contrary, but because the picture reveals the pimples and the small “defects”, as many say in the comments, of the singer’s face.

Although many of the singer’s supporters have tried to mitigate the blow, the truth is that the vast majority of the comments are not just that they leave the celebrity’s complexion.

An image and controversy in which Ariana decided to stay outside. Given the mess of the past every time she got engaged to some hate, Grande in this case has decided not to enter the game. She knows that this is exactly what her haters are looking for. The fewer cases they make, the better for them.

Of course, but a lot Grande If the rag does not appear, their critics have let the image in question fly through the nets.

