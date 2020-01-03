advertisement

The diva was captured by paparazzi and the photo went viral.

What better way to end an unforgettable decade than with a video that recalls the moments that shaped it the most? That’s what JLo did on Instagram, where it already has more than 108 million followers.

The Bronx Diva enjoyed every experience from 2010 to 2019, as evidenced in a publication in which wonderful memories were protagonists.

“I think about all the things that happened and then I smile quietly into it.” Marc Anthony’s ex said in this post.

The New Yorker said even though she’s had tough times over the past decade, she survived. “You brought me to the best moment in my life,” she said.

The artist said that today, thanks to everything that happened, she feels like a stronger woman. “I hope everyone can look back and enjoy every moment in the same way,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez A photo of a paparazzi also caused a stir in the networks when she walked the street in a seductive outfit that showed all her charms.

The beautiful celebrity was caught in a white shirt, black jacket, glasses, and cotton fabric while walking with a smile. The snapshot immediately went viral.

