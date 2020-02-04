advertisement

Joshua Jackson, best known for his roles in shows like Dawson’s Creek and Fringe, and his lover, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who starred in the upcoming adaptation of Tom Clancy Without Remorse, are trying to raise their children outside of the United States ” white domination. “

Jodie Turner-Smith, who is seven months pregnant, refused in an interview with The Times newspaper in Los Angeles to advertise her upcoming film Queen & Slim, confirming whether she and Jackson were married. Yes, we got married. “People assume what they want, but when people say to me,” congratulations, “I say,” thanks. “

Although she hasn’t confirmed whether she married Jackson, she has spoken about some of the reactions she received after it was reported that she married Jackson.

Turner-Smith said, “There was this wave of people who were upset that I might have been married to a white man.”

She continued, “In America, interracial dating or marriage is not something that is accepted.”

Turner-Smith then added: “Certain people are very opposed to both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give too much energy. The terrible things that people said make you … “

After a pause, she added, “I’m learning that there are certain things that I really need to keep to myself.”

She then expresses concern about the upbringing of her children in the United States and states that she would rather raise them in Canada.

“The race dynamics here are full. White supremacy is evident. For this reason, I don’t want to raise my children here. “

She added, “I don’t want my children to grow up with active target practice at school.”

Turner-Smith also has problems raising their children in the UK.

Then she chooses Canada, “So maybe I thought Canada.”

Turner-Smith has not only discussed why she does not want to raise her children in the USA, but also detailed her experiences on tours through London model agencies. She described her as a “kind of racist”. She added, “It was terrible. I heard things like,” Well, we already have a black girl. Well, she’s a mixed breed, but she’s our black girl and still she doesn’t work much. “

The Queen & Slim actress continued: “They wanted a version of the blackness that was more palatable to their customers: lighter, different hair. I was dark-skinned and had no hair. Or they wanted you to look obviously African. “

She added, “They treat you like shit – seen and not heard. I have never been a model who would treat me like anything other than an interchangeable body. “However, she took a positive note of it and said,” But it gave me the thick skin I needed to become an actress. “

Turner-Smith would also talk about her arrival in America after her mother moved to Gaithersburg, Maryland.

“So I was very excited when I came to America to meet black people. But it was a big culture shock because I was rejected by the black community. They said, “You talk like a white girl.” People would call me Oreo. I just wanted acceptance. “

To achieve this acceptance, she said to practice in front of a mirror:

“I would practice in the mirror and speak in a way I thought was a black American: if you came for me, I would knock you down in five seconds with my words.”

What do you think of Jodie Turner-Smith’s idea of ​​not raising her children in the United States?

