advertisement

It was almost exactly two months ago that Marshal Iwaasa was last seen by a family in Lethbridge, Alta. Since then, the only sign of the 26-year-old Calgary man was his charred pickup truck and some scattered personal belongings found more than 1,000 kilometers away in the Pemberton hinterland.

The past eight weeks have been understandably an ordeal for Iwaasa’s family. They have racked their brains and tried to piece together the timeline of Iwaasa’s disappearance, looking in vain for anything – anything – that would bring them closer to his quest.

“As a family, we are still trying to brainstorm and figure out what information may be available and what information we can use to benefit the public,” said Iwaasa sister Paige Fogen. “We’re really looking for something right now because we don’t have anything specific to go away from.”

advertisement

Iwaasa’s truck was found near Brian Waddington Hut on November 24 by a group of hikers, one of whom compared the site, which was littered with Iwaasa’s ID, some clothing, three broken cell phones, and a destroyed laptop, to “a crime scene” “that” had a very scary feeling. “

For Fogen and her family, the scene only leads to further questions. If Iwaasa tried to disappear, why should he leave his ID so quickly? If someone stole the truck – or worse – and burned it, why not Iwaasa’s personal belongings?

While investigators said there was nothing to suggest a foul, Fogen couldn’t help but consider the circumstances suspicious.

“The scene doesn’t make sense,” she said. “That’s why it’s so difficult. Apart from finding Marshal’s items, we haven’t seen anything that would really make me confident to say,” Yeah, sure, he was there with his truck. ‘His truck may have been stolen, his items may have been in there. “

The family also wonders how Iwaasa was on a relatively remote trail in the Pemberton hinterland. Although it was known that he was hiking in Alberta with friends, Fogen said that her brother had never been in the area and neither had she heard that he was interested in going there.

Now the family is looking for someone who was on the Phelix Creek Trail and Phelix Creek Forest Service Road, which moved forward between November 18 and the day Iwaasa charred truck was found on November 24.

They also did their search through B.C. stretched out. and Alberta hoping that someone saw a sign from Iwaasa on vacation.

“We are now moving to Saskatchewan and Manitoba and really everywhere in Canada,” said Fogen. “People travel and people are everywhere on vacation and may have seen something, and I’m only very concerned about the time that has passed now.”

Given the nature of the site and the popularity of recreational activities in the hinterland, Whistler and Pemberton RCMP are no strangers to missing person cases. 136 missing people have been reported last year, and Iwaasa is the only case that remains to be resolved.

In early December, the RCMP stopped searching and the file was handed over to the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS), although several departments are still working on the case. A call to the LPS looking for updates to the case was not returned at the time of going to press, but Sgt.Saska Vanhala told the media in late December that the investigators had ruled out several possible Iwaasa sightings, and cited his position.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Iwaasa or its movements since November 17 is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the LPS at 403-328-4444.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

advertisement