advertisement

The Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Wireless Charging Pad is one of the most popular wireless chargers on the entire Amazon site for the full sale price of $ 18. Reduce that price by more than half, and you have a crazy value that is for sure could be sold out quickly. You are supposed to use the coupon code DMAKA258 when paying on Amazon and get this best selling charger for a low of $ 7.99 until January 31, but we’ve seen that similar deals are sold out within days. In other words … hurry up!

Here are the bullets from the product page:

The advantage of Anker: join the 50 million + powered by our leading technology.

Forward charging: charge each Qi-compatible device 10% faster than other 5W wireless chargers, using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset.

Case-friendly: don’t mess with your phone case. Powerport charges directly via protective covers. Only rubber / plastic / TPU cases with a thickness of less than 5 mm. Magnetic and metal mounts or cards prevent charging.

Certified safe: eliminate safety problems with surge protection, temperature control, detection of foreign objects and more.

What you get: PowerPort wireless 5 Pad, 3ft Micro USB cable (AC adapter not included), Welcome Guide, worry-free 18 months and friendly customer service.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement