If you are like me, you are tired of having to charge a lot of different chargers to charge your laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch and everything else. Fortunately for you, I have found something that can help. The Aukey 30 W USB C charger with power supply and Dynamic Detect is an all-in-one charger with both a normal USB port and a USB-C port, so that you can connect all your charging cables to the same adapter. It supports charging speeds up to 30 W, so it can handle both your smartphone and your laptop, and it’s now only $ 15.39 if you use the discount code ECL56KRA when paying on Amazon.

Here is more info from the product page:

Dynamic Detect: Supplemented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 30 W Power Delivery when used alone, and 18 W Power Delivery when both ports are used together

Convenient charging: this compact usb c wall charger with two ports has a slim and lightweight design with foldable plug for ease of use and portability. Handy for at home, at the office and on the go charging

Future-proof power source: a powerful USB c charger with Power Delivery 3.0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered equipment

Safe and reliable: built-in protections protect your devices against excessive power, overheating and overcharging

Package Contents: AUKEY PA-D1 30 W PD Charger, User Manual, 45 Day Money Back Guarantee and 24 Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

