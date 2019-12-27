advertisement

TOKYO – A Japanese artist whose manga comics about a Uygur woman went viral wants to use the sheer power of her work to raise awareness of the “daily suffering” endured by the predominantly Muslim Chinese, i she told Reuters.

With “Something Happened to Me,” a manga comic that has been translated into 10 languages ​​- including Mandarin, Uighur and English – and viewed more than 330,000 times online, artist Tomomi Shimizu has captured an issue that many western countries see as evidence of Beijing’s human rights abuses.

In the black-and-white and black-and-white drawings panels, Shimizu tells the story of Mihrigul Tursun, a real Uighur woman who now lives in the United States and says she was beaten and held in China because of an Uighur.

“The Uyghur issue has been well-known among people in politics. But little is known to the general public. The gap is stunning,” Shimizu, 50, told Reuters in an interview.

“I decided to use manga for this purpose because I believe that manga has the power to convey things to people in an easy-to-understand way.”

Shimizu, who wrote another comic for the Uighurs, appears to be no stranger to politics, having expressed support on her Twitter account for issues generally supported by Japan’s right-wing.

The United Nations and human rights groups estimate that between 1 million and 2 million people, most of them ethnic Ummah Muslims, have been detained in harsh conditions in Xinjiang region of northwest China as part of what Beijing calls a campaign. counterterrorism.

China has said Xinjiang faces a threat from Islamic militants and separatists.

Beijing dismisses allegations of mistreatment and denies mass deportation, saying it is simply seeking to end extremism and violence in Xinjiang through education, and that it is offering the Uighurs the best prospects of employment with vocational training.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Chinese government has accused Tursun of spreading lies about her time in Xinjiang and vehemently denied her allegations of mistreatment.

COMBINED WOMAN, ‘HARDSHIP’

Shimizu has sometimes voiced opposition to China but says she is not trying to use the Ugurian case to plunge China.

She tweeted that China wants to see Japan’s southern island, Okinawa, become independent.

In 2015, she raised doubts about the reasons for the criticism that China and South Korea are at the Japanese level, describing former women as “comfort” – a Japanese euphemism for women, many of them Korean, who were forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels – as “lying”

Shimizu told Reuters that while she felt really sorry for those women who had been taken against their will, she found some of the accounts shown by former comfort women questionable.

Shimizu based her story on the manga on what she learned from watching video evidence recorded by Tursun.

In the comic, Tursun has been arrested by Chinese authorities despite having committed no crime. She is separated from her 45-day triplets and tortured with electric rods.

She has been released from parliament only to discover that one of her three sons died in government custody. Later, she is imprisoned again, in a room so crowded that the detainees have to make turns to lie down.

After a third stop, she asks why she has to face so many difficulties. An official says: “This is because you are Uyghur.”

“There are people who need help now, people who go through difficulties every day,” Shimizu said.

She uploaded “Something Happened to Me” to her Twitter account on August 31st. Soon, messages started pouring in “like a waterfall,” and it was restored 8,000 times in a few hours.

“It is without a doubt that Ms. Shimizu’s manga has played an invaluable role in making the world aware of the Uyghur issue,” said Japan Uyghur Association Chairman Ilham Mahmut.

Lee Da-Ren, a Taiwanese living in Japan, volunteered to translate Shimizu’s work into Mandarin.

“Taking the form of the manga, the story is so simple to read, and yet so penetrating,” Lee said. (Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by David Dolan, Robert Birsel)

