Until the annual breather in the off-season * there is only one game left for the Lakers, which is very well deserved for Frank Vogels 40-12, the best squad in the West.

If Monday’s 125-100 win over the Phoenix Suns was an indication, don’t expect the Lakers to beat the second-placed Nuggets 38-16 and 21 after Wednesday’s competition in Denver (7 p.m., ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet) -6 at home.

“This is a season of the season when teams have to accept losses that they shouldn’t have to accept,” said Vogel before winning Monday. “We play for something bigger and it is more important to us and we will not be part of these teams.”

LeBron James offered this perspective: “You are playing at the moment, you are going at the moment. Tomorrow is not promised, so you can’t really think too much about it. Of course we know the break is on, but as a professional you have to play. You want to play, you want to keep getting better. ”

It would also be a basketball mistake to fire Denver.

“It’s a good test for us,” said James, whose Lakers have split their two previous games against the Nuggets this season. “Team that plays very well at home. You will be excited, the fans will be excited to have the Lakers in town, for sure.

“We don’t play for a week and a half after that, so we have time to recover. Well, these guys have time to rest a lot.”

* Not all All Star breaks are the same.

The Lakers’ all-stars – Chicago-born Anthony Davis, James, Dwight Howard and the Lakers coaching team – won’t sunbathe on a warm beach. They had the opportunity to work overtime this weekend in Illinois, whether they were doing a show, training in the all-star game, or participating in the slam dunk competition.

Or as James put it, “I myself, AD, Dwight has a few things we have to do.”

Vogel was at the forefront earlier this weekend: There will be neither a degree in film nor probably a lot of defense: “I trained the All-Star game a few years ago and that was the worst (defensive game I have ever trained). The Lakers coach said in the first year. “Hopefully it won’t get any worse. But I’m sure it will.”

He hopes the Lakers’ D in Denver with James will be better in the lineup than at the last team meeting when he paused due to chest strain and won the nuggets 128-104.

“I expect that we are professionals. Be veterans, ”said Danny Green, the Lakers veteran gunner. “Join for the last one.”

