January 28, 2020, 10:28 am EST

CHINA (ABC News) – The death toll from the novel corona virus has continued to increase in China with the spread of the outbreak. At least 106 people have been killed and more than 4,500 cases have been confirmed.

The number of deaths due to the new viral disease includes the first death in the Chinese capital Beijing and two dozen further deaths in the central Chinese province of Hubei, the first cases of which were uncovered in December.

The epicenter of the outbreak is located in Wuhan, the sprawling capital of Hubei Province, which has been blocked by the Chinese authorities to contain the disease. Given the influx of patients seeking treatment, the city plans to build a brand new 1,000-bed hospital, which is expected to be completed by February 3. A second 1,300-bed hospital is expected to be completed in February.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced at a press conference Tuesday that train traffic to mainland China will stop at midnight on Thursday. Lam said two train stations connecting the semi-autonomous Chinese city to the mainland would also be closed and some flights canceled.

The outbreak has also spread overseas, with cases confirmed in more than a dozen other countries, including five in the United States.

The U.S. Consulate in central China’s Wuhan city, the epicenter of the outbreak, will evacuate its employees, along with their families and several other Americans, on Wednesday morning, a U.S. State Department spokesman.

The spokesman told ABC News that the charter flight will operate to Ontario International Airport, California, where all passengers on board will be examined for symptoms before leaving the airport and will also be subject to additional review, monitoring, and monitoring requirements by the U.S. centers for disease control and prevention.

The U.S. State Department released a new travel note on Monday urging Americans to rethink travel to part of China due to the disease, not just Wuhan and other affected areas. US citizens are advised not to travel to Hubei Province.

The new coronovirus causes pneumonia-like symptoms that, from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can range from mild cough to severe fever and difficulty breathing.

ABC News’ Conor Finnegan, Erin Schumaker and Joseph Simonetti contributed to this report.

