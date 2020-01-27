advertisement

WARSAW / OSWIECIM – World leaders join Holocaust survivors in Poland on Monday to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz’s death camp by Soviet troops amid concerns over a global revival of anti-Semitism.

More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, disappeared into the gas chambers in the camp or from starvation, cold and disease.

Settled by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland in 1940, initially to house Polish political prisoners, it became the largest of the extermination centers where Adolf Hitler’s plan to kill all Jews – the “Final Solution” – was implemented in practice.

Speaking before Monday’s ceremonies, David Harris, head of the American Jewish Committee, said groups ranging from white right-wing supremacists to jihadists and the left were fueling anti-Semitism around the world.

“Jews in western Europe think twice before wearing kippers, they think twice before going to a synagogue, think twice before going to a kosher supermarket,” he told Reuters.

A 2019 study by the US-based Anti-Defamation League showed that about one in four Europeans have “destructive and widespread” attitudes toward Jews, compared to 19% of North Americans.

In Germany, 42% agreed that “Jews still talk a lot about what happened to them in the Holocaust,” she said. Two people were killed in a shooting near a synagogue in eastern Germany in October in what officials called an anti-Semitic attack.

After visiting Auschwitz last week, Mohamed al-Issa, head of a global Muslim missionary society, said Muslim governments and communities should do more to combat anti-Semitism.

“European countries must have stronger and more active laws that can criminalize anti-Semitism,” Al-Issa, secretary general of the Mecca-based World Muslim League (MWL), told Reuters.

More than a dozen heads of state, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, will attend ceremonies beginning at 3.30am the following day. (1430 GMT) at the “Death Gate”, where railroad tracks drove trains packed with victims to the camp.

The memorials come as Poland seeks to highlight its suffering during World War II, in which six million Poles, including three million Polish Jews, were killed and Warsaw destroyed.

For many non-Jewish Poles, Auschwitz remains the place where the Nazis imprisoned and killed Polish resistance fighters, intelligence, Catholic priests and innocent civilians.

Critics say the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government is not doing enough to oppose anti-Semitism and is instead focusing on what it sees as Polish heroism during the war and downplaying Jews’ post-war claims of seized property. of them. PiS says the West fails to understand the extent of the nation’s pain and bravery.

One survivor, a Jewish Pole, spoke of the need to remember Auschwitz.

“We need to do everything possible to keep this world from getting amnesia,” Benjamin Lesser said at the camp Sunday. “It’s hard to believe that civilized, cultured, educated people can become such monsters.” (Written by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Giles Elgood)

