advertisement

Clean power

24 December 2019 Steve Hanley

advertisement

We recently enjoyed bashing with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who would know nothing if it bit him. Although the man’s complete ignorance of the impending climate disaster is disgusting, it does not mean that others in the country are not making progress in their attempt to reduce Australia’s overall CO2 emissions.

The government of South Australia has been supporting renewable energy for years and its efforts are beginning to bear fruit. The latest emissions report published by the Australia Institute every month shows that South Australia has generated 65% of its electricity from wind and solar energy in the last two months – more than any other state.

Hugh Saddler, the author of the monthly audit and an associate professor at Australian National University, tells The Guardian that wind and solar energy have delivered more than 50% of the electricity generated in South Australia in most months in the last two years . “That makes electricity in SA the cheapest on the national electricity market and increases reliability considerably.”

According to the Open NEM website, 25.9% of the electricity in the five eastern states in the past month came from renewable sources. There was 100% clean generation in Tasmania, which runs on hydropower, 60% in South Australia, 25% in Victoria, 18% in NSW and 16% in Queensland.

In general, utility customers in South Australia are paying about $ 65 less for their electricity this year thanks to the availability of renewable energy. If you think this seems a meager amount, ask yourself the following question: when was the last time your energy bill went down?

Nowadays there is much disinformation from the national government trying to sell the lie that Australia is on track to deliver on its promises to the global community in the Paris climate agreements. Nothing is further from the truth. The government’s claim implies that an accounting part of the accounting consists of transferring credits left over from the original Kyoto agreement, a trick that was simply criticized by other countries at the recent climate summit in Madrid.

Even then, the calculation only works if the amount of coal and natural gas that Australia exports to other countries is ignored. In other words, the Morrison government promotes a huge lie and hopes no one will address them. Saddler notes that diesel emissions from the transport sector in Australia are increasing and are likely to more than offset a reduction in emissions from renewable energy.

Australia currently has no policy to reduce emissions from cars and trucks. It also has no domestic auto industry. The result is that global manufacturers export their most polluting models to Australia, one of the few remaining markets in the world where they can be sold. Smart thinking, Australia. You are now the landfill for vehicles that cannot comply with emission regulations in other countries.

In 2014, Australia canceled its CO2 cost plan and replaced it with what it calls the Emission Reduction Fund. Although it says the fund has succeeded in reducing emissions, Sadler says that is simply not true. “The emission reduction fund, which started in 2014, has certainly done much less to reduce emissions than the carbon price did … In fact, it’s hard to see that it has had a significant impact,” says his latest audit report.

“The most recent government emission forecasts in the coming 10 years indicate very little further reduction. If Australia wants to achieve its objective of the Paris Agreement without using Kyoto transfer credits (for which there is no legal basis), a further 13% reduction in emissions is needed.

For many people their eyes shine when such “he said they said” arguments occur. Suffice it to say that renewable energy sources produced cheaper energy than traditional methods of generating electricity. As that news is brought home, the individual Australian states will increase their support for renewable energy sources, rather than because of federal government policies. Talk about money and bullshit, Prime Minister.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement