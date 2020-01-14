advertisement

Revolution has signed nearly $ 200 million in NFL contracts in recent years

Klutch Sports announced Tuesday that it has acquired Revolution Sports Agency, an investment that drives the Rich Paul-led agency into the world of NFL football.

advertisement

The terms of the deal have not been released, but the deal gives Klutch control of an agency that has brokered nearly $ 200 million in NFL contracts in recent years. For comparison, Klutch has negotiated nearly $ 1 billion in contracts in the past two years – even though the contracts in the NBA and the NFL run in completely different areas.

Revolution Sports was one of the league’s preeminent independent agencies and is headed by founder and CEO Damarius Bilbo.

Also read: Tony Romo’s new ESPN offer would make him the highest-paid athlete in history (report)

With the acquisition, Klutch will expand its customer base to include NFL stars such as Jarvis Landry, Melvin Gordon, Alvin Kamara, Xavien Howard and Jordan Jenkins, T.J. Jones, Danny Johnson, Ty Montgomery, Ian Thomas, Justin Bethel, Xavier Woods, Hakeem Butler, Duke Dawson, Rasul Douglas, Chuma Edoga and Michael Pierce.

The revolution recently signed a record contract for Landry, making it the third highest-paid active NFL recipient.

“Klutch is proud to officially announce the takeover of Revolution and its founder and CEO Damarius Bilbo as the new football manager at Klutch Sports,” wrote Klutch’s team on Twitter. “Welcome to the family! From our first day to our growth in basketball to our new partnership with UTA, to building football with an incredible leader and amazing players – none of this is possible without our community. Supporting so many people our work and our mission, you know who you are and we are so blessed with your support. ”

Also read: UTA buys shares in Klutch Sports and Rich Paul leads the new sports department

Klutch’s NBA squad includes superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as well-known names like John Wall, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons and more.

As part of the new pact, the Klutch Sports Group recently expanded its squad to include players signed up to 2020, including Essang Bassey, Bryce Hall, Jeff Okudah, Laviska Shenault, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Chase Young.

Last July, Klutch signed an agreement with United Talent Agency (UTA), in which UTA acquired a significant stake in the Klutch Sports Group (Paul is pictured above with Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of UTA). The business relationship enables Klutch to provide its customers with access to UTA’s extensive network of entertainment, media and business opportunities. Bilbo will head the Klutch Sport Group football division and report to Paul, who is CEO of Klutch and head of UTA Sports.

advertisement