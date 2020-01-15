advertisement

A BELGIUM FIRST AIR TCE PLAN FORCE – A Belgian pilot runs through a hanger for his F16 fighter and enters his cabin for a hands-on NATO interception exercise of Russian aircraft in Allied airspace.

While bad weather during Lithuania kept it grounded, other pilots from Britain, France and Denmark took to the air for close encounters at 900 km / h (560 mph).

NATO airspace violations over the Baltics have been falling since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, but air activity at Allied borders remains constant as aircraft fly from the Russian continent across the Baltic Sea to Kaliningrad.

“They are present more or less every day,” Lieutenant General of the German Air Force Klaus Habersetzer, who heads the command of NATO’s northern European air police, told Reuters on Tuesday as he flew over the Baltic.

During the simulations, NATO pilots carrying air-to-air missiles returned to simulate the interception of a Belgian air force carrier – playing the role of a Russian plane – en route to Lithuania, conducting visual inspection of aircraft status .

With US President Donald Trump regularly accusing Europe of not spending enough on defense, air commanders hope such displays could highlight how NATO planes are helping to protect the continent. (Reporting by Christian Levaux; editing by John Stonestreet)

