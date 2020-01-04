advertisement

MADRID – Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, seeking parliament’s backing to form a government, pledged to resolve the Catalan dispute through dialogue after he received renewed support from separatists in the soothing region.

As Sanchez set his priorities Saturday in a bid to end months of political stalemate, he assured lawmakers that neither Spain nor its constitution would be broken.

“What will break down is the blockade of a democratically elected progressive government by the Spanish people,” Sanchez told lawmakers as he began several days of debate and vote in parliament.

Earlier this week, Socialist Party leader Sanchez and Pablo Iglesias, leftist party leader Unidas Podemos, reiterated their intention to form the first coalition government in recent Spanish history.

Since the two parties together do not have a 155-seat majority in a 350-member parliament, the victory for Sanchez depends on the votes of the small regional parties.

Catalonia’s largest separatist party, the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), on Saturday confirmed it would abstain rather than vote against Sanchez in a second and decisive vote Tuesday.

The party’s backing was called into question by a last-minute decision by Spain’s electoral board Friday to block jailed ERC leader Oriol Junqueras from becoming a member of the European Parliament.

The board also decided to remove the head of Catalonia’s regional pro-independence chief Quim Torra – an ERC ally – from his position as a regional legislator.

On Saturday, the leader of the Conservative People’s Party (PP), Pablo Casado, said Sanchez should secure the decision to unearth Torra in Catalonia.

“Surrender to the worst radicals can make you a prime minister, but you will not be able to govern,” Casado said during the debate.

Tensions over Catalonia highlight the struggles that a Socialist-led minority government will have to pass legislation as it will depend on the support or abstention of small regional parties with competing agendas.

Several hundred people joined a rally in Madrid on Saturday demanding a “united Spain” and the leader of the far-right Vox party, Santiago Abascal, demanded that Torra be arrested.

Meanwhile, the Catalan parliament had to convene for a special session following the decision of the electoral board.

Sanchez said he wished to resume dialogue on the future of Catalonia rather than resolve the dispute through the Spanish courts, but said he would address issues within Spain’s constitutional framework.

The constitution prohibits the regions from breaking away, and Catalonia’s independence movement, including a banned referendum in 2017, has caused Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.

Among his priorities, Sanchez cited increased corporate taxation, more worker-friendly labor legislation, combating climate change and gender equality. He pledged to lift the minimum wage to 60 per cent of national average wages by the end of the government’s four-year term.

Sanchez is not expected to win the first confidence vote Sunday, in which he will seek an absolute majority of 176 members among the 350 lawmakers in the Spanish parliament. But he intends to win a second vote Tuesday, which would only require him to win more votes in favor than against. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Jessica Jones; Additional reporting by Belen Carreno; Editing by Ros Russell)

