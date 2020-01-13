advertisement

HEGANG – Li Hai is nobody in China.

But the 32-year-old boat mechanic became a little on the internet last month after posting a video of his daily life in a largely forgotten coal town in the north of the country.

Resource-rich cities like Hegang in Heilongjiang province helped power China’s economic miracle. But as their coal, minerals and timber fell, their mining and industries dwindled. The population shrank as the young man fled south in search of jobs, opportunities and love.

advertisement

With China’s economy growing at a 30-year low and the costs of living chronically high, vacant homes in empty cities are attracting a small tribe of wild, independent-minded millennials to Heilongjiang.

Hegang was the cheapest real estate market among China’s 321 largest cities in 2019, a major draw for Li when it was home hunting last year.

Li had few friends in his hometown of Zhoushan 2,000 km (1,200 miles) south. He had been removed from his parents and his landlord was set to increase his rent.

Often offshore for a stretch of six months, Li’s thought was to build a base in Hegang and keep a lid on costs.

“Many moved here to buy houses as a safe failure,” said Li, who paid 750 yuan ($ 100) per square meter for a high-rise apartment on a low-rise residential property. Apartments in Beijing cost 80 times more.

“If something happens to them, at least they have a home.”

Wary of cheating and cheating, Li has few friends who, like him, prefer not to go out.

“You need money to socialize,” said Li, who earns 60,000 yuan ($ 8,640) a year.

When not in bed with a novel, he would post positive product reviews online to get extra money.

“The social classes are fixed,” Li said. “The poor can never achieve anything. When you have problems, if you can solve them, great. There is not much you can do otherwise.”

Not all recent arrivals to Hegang are so fatal.

Zheng Qian, 26, moved to Hegang in October and is now able to save half of his 5,000 profits a month from online trading.

The Guangzhou native, largely self-contained, aspires to be a live streaming star.

Last month, Zheng posted a video of himself throwing boiling water that immediately froze into Hegang’s stiff air.

The seconds-long clip gave him 20 million views on ByteDance’s Douyin, a popular short video app.

“Here I have to seize every opportunity,” Zheng said. (1 $ = 6.9431 yuan Chinese) (Reporting by Ryan Woo Additional reporting by the Beijing editorial office. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

advertisement