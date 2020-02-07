advertisement

Finally, Netflix introduced a new feature on Thursday that viewers can turn off the preview of auto play. Autoplay videos have annoyed many Netflix users over the years, and the company said after listening to its subscribers, it decided to take the Autoplay decision in hand.

“Some people find this function helpful. Others not so much, ”Netflix tweeted about autoplay. “We heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether or not they see a preview of Netflix autoplay.”

The streaming giant then shared a link that told subscribers how to turn off auto-preview. If you’re tired of getting hit by clips from “The Office” and “Stranger Things” while scrolling through Netflix, you should do the following for Netflix:

advertisement

Also read: Netflix Cancels ‘Soundtrack’ Musical Series After 1 Season

Sign in to your Netflix account using a web browser Select “Manage Profiles” from the menu Click the profile you want to update

Then activate or deactivate the option “Automatically play preview when surfing on all devices”. Remember to click “Save” and you are in the right place.

At the same time, Netflix introduced an option that allows viewers to stop episodes from playing automatically after an episode of a series ends. To adjust these settings, follow the three steps above and then select “Automatically play next episode in a row on all devices” to turn it on or off.

advertisement