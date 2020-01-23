advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Given the recent violence in Mississippi prisons and the problems that plagued his own prisons, the head of South Carolina Corrections is asking lawmakers to invest more than $ 100 million in his agency.

Most of the money would be used for one-off purposes, such as repairs to fences. raised, secured platforms that allow the guards to see an entire wing while separated from the occupants; Modernization of the air conditioning and heating systems.

Correction Director Bryan Stirling also wants to replace old prison locks where a single, oversized physical key looks like a black and white TV show, with electronic locks and doors that can be opened and closed remotely.

Additional funds went towards setting up a gangs behind bars, increasing salaries for nurses, doctors and other health care workers, and maintaining guards, who now earn an average of $ 8,000 a year more than their annual average salary from $ 27,000 in 2014.

“We are asking for a lot of money,” said Bryan Stirling, head of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency, in the first of about half a dozen hearings on the request. “We have many needs.”

Most of Stirling’s requests were supported by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, who included them in his budget earlier this month.

The legislature also appears to be more open. Stirling was given more money each year, as the agency’s budget when it was acquired in 2014 was around $ 434 million, although the state now has 3,000 fewer prisoners.

The republican chairman of the House Committee, which draws up the budget, said that prisons in South Carolina will undoubtedly need more money, a wish supported by an additional $ 1.8 billion to be budgeted in July starts.

“Given the recent events here and elsewhere, I would hope that we can use the money for the prisons the agency needs,” said Sumter MP Murrell Smith of the House Ways and Means Committee.

(AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins) Bryan Stirling, director of the South Carolina Corrections Department, holds up a key that, after a hearing on January 22, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina, held every cell in one wing of a cell State prison can be locked and unlocked. Stirling is asking for more than $ 100 million in its next budget to install electronic locks for all of its cells, among other security upgrades.

The problems in Mississippi prisons are also on everyone’s lips. Five inmates were killed in an outbreak of violence in the Mississippi prison system between December 29 and January 3, and two other Mississippi inmates were beaten to death this week.

The average salary for a Mississippi prison guard is $ 27,000 a year, roughly the amount the average warden in South Carolina earned in 2014.

A key to short-term containment of violence in South Carolina, according to Stirling, was to pay more guards to find and retain better quality workers.

Stirling is now striving to keep its best guards with targeted increases and other retention efforts.

The director’s call for more money includes $ 1.6 million for colonoscopies and mammograms for older inmates, $ 16 million for a protected central warehouse that would reduce the number of trucks – and contraband opportunities – that drive into prisons, $ 3 million for upgraded radios and $ 15 million for upgrade fire alarms.

The key to security improvements in the new electronic system for cell doors. The locks no longer work in some prisons. Investigators said this led to the powder keg that enabled a fight at the Lee Correctional Institution in April 2018 to become an uprising that spread across the prison’s wings and killed seven inmates.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Stirling held up a key that unlocks each door in a wing of one of his prisons, carefully holding the floor so the cuts in the metal that match the locks for the lock are in front of the sly inmates and others stay hidden with a lot of time to try to make a copy.

The prison leaders estimate that the guards spend 80% of their days locking and unlocking each door individually. And if an occupant overpowers a guard and receives this key, other employees are powerless, unlike an electronic system in which all cells and units could be locked by guards from anywhere.

“If you want to attack someone, you have the key,” said Stirling. “If you just want to let everyone out, you have the key.”

