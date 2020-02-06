advertisement

When most people think about travel, they think they have to cut their butts for months to be able to afford it – but what people don’t know is that they can spot hidden gems on their microgap on their own doorstep.

For the uninitiated, a Microgap is a way to experience all the fun, excitement, and adventure of a gap year without needing a huge budget, all right here in the UK.

advertisement

Incredibly, London, one of the most famous cities in the world, attracts over 30 million overseas visitors every year. With its historic architecture, famous red buses and stunning skyline, it’s not hard to understand why.

But what does London really have to offer when it comes to visiting the capital for volunteering versus getting on a plane to help in an elephant orphanage halfway? Well, actually quite a bit.

This is where Paddle and Pick comes into play with Active360.

Paddleboarding may be something you’ve only thought of in the Bahamas so far, but did you know that it is actually possible on our own Thames? And if that’s not enough to seduce you, you can help protect the environment at the same time.

It is estimated that up to 300 tons of garbage are thrown into the Thames every year. Researchers also found that up to 75% of the fish in the Thames have plastic fibers in the gut that affect the entire food chain.

It is a big problem that we have locally and worldwide.

To create a cleaner and healthier environment, Active360 has developed Paddle and Pick, a charitable activity that allows you to paddle along the Thames, see the sights and sounds of the city of London from the water, while eliminating garbage.

If you’ve never experienced paddling before, it’s a lot of fun and very easy to learn – and you’ll get adequate training. Kneeling or standing on a large surfboard, you pull yourself along the water with a long paddle and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

As you move along the river and see London from a somewhat remote location, you will likely see plastic pieces floating around – from carelessly thrown away water bottles to shopping bags to broken garden chairs – that you can scoop up. Wake up and keep it properly Dispose of when you are no longer in the water.

At the end of the day, you not only learned a new water sport, but also the satisfaction of having cleared part of the river from plastic pollution.

And after you get back on land, the Active360 instructions will give you more tips on how to reduce your plastic consumption so you can feel greener in your everyday life.

Ecotourism and returning to the communities you visit can take many forms, including paddling on the Thames.

So why not give it a try? See London from a different perspective and give something back to nature on a microgap.

u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “fb-post ” data-href = “https://www.facebook.com/a7design.architecture/posts/10218530878096577 ” data-width = “500 “> n u003cblockquote cite = ” https://www.facebook.com/a7design.architecture/posts/10218530878096577 “class = ” fb-xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> In in the meantime … On Dino News .. 🦖 Chaz, the Carnataur, has made the crossing 🌊 and is currently resting in a secure connection … u003c / p> n u003cp> Posted by u003ca “target =” _ blank ” rel = “nofollow”> Andre Bisson u003c / a> on u003ca href = “https://www.facebook.com/a7design.architecture/posts/10218530878096577 ” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> Saturday, January 18, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div> n u003c / div> Chaz was not a cheap household accessory that cost £ 1,000, while none Andre plans to build his own Jurassic Park in the garden he fan. As for the neighbors, “though they think I’m an idiot, they find it great, although I have not seen them all,” he said. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 730px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-756229 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads /2020/02/Andre-Bisson-Dinosaur-Chaz-2.jpg “alt = ” Andre Bisson Dinosaur Chaz 2 “width = ” 720 “height = ” 960 “srcset = ” https : / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Andre-Bisson-Dinosaur-Chaz-2.jpg 720w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / Andre-Bisson-Dinosaurier-Chaz-2-351×468.jpg 351w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Andre-Bisson-Dinosaurier-Chaz -2 -263×350.jpg 263w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Andre-Bisson-Dinosaur-Chaz-2-207×276.jpg 207w, https: // www .unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Andre-Bisson-Dinosaurier-Chaz-2-414×552.jpg 414w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “Media Credit”> Andre Bisson / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Andre hoped he would take Chaz to W can bring home Christmas, but logistically it was simply not possible (the director of the park even wrote to him personally) excuse me). u003c / p> n u003cp> In fact, because of the delay, Tamba Park even sent out Dave, a smaller, no less violent dino. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1546px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-756404 “src =” https: // www .unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/theo.jpg “alt =” “width =” 1536 “height =” 2048 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / theo.jpg 1536w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/theo-351×468.jpg 351w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/theo-263×350.jpg 263w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/theo-207×276 .jpg 207w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/theo-414×552.jpg 414w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> Nach Chaz’s skin got wet in a downpour and he had a balloon weight of up to two tons, and when he finally arrived, “seven people couldn’t lift or move him … so they had to organize a JCB to get him out”. His long awaited arrival failed a storm with Theo, with Andre who says: The block didn’t want to go to school because he didn’t want to leave him thought he was home alone – he wanted to take him on the yellow crane. He said he was hungry, so we cooked fish sticks and fed him. Theo and Chaz are the best buddies – he has a dinosaur as a pet! U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> Chaz would not be held back, Chaz is expanding into new territory … Chaz has found a way. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank “rel = ” to UNILAD. nofollow “> story@unilad.com “: “2020-02-06T15: 19: 26”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020” -02-06T15: 19: 26Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-06T15: 32: 22 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-06T15: 32: 22Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true, “id”: “$ Article: 756184.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 756184 .categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/02 / Chaz-the-Guernsey-Dinosaur .jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 756184.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” Avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 01 / Cameron-Frew.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 756184.categories.0 ” : {“name”: “Life”, “slug”: “life”, “__ typename”: “category”}, “article: 756248”: {“id”: “756248”, “staticLink”: “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/science/beating-heart-under-surface-of-pluto- controls-his-wind-scientist-discover / “,” Title “:” Beating heart under the surface of Pluto controls his Wind, Scientists Discover “,” Summary “:” Scientists have discovered Pluto’s ice-cold “beating heart” control and circulate its wind, similar to how a heart circulates blood around a body. This heart-shaped structure made of frozen nitrogen – known as Tombaugh Regio – is said to control the winds of the dwarf planet and could possibly be the reason for the fascinating development / science / beating-heart-under-surface-by-pluto-controls-its-wind-scientists -discover / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n” “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” Media-Credit-Container Alignnone “style = “width: 712px “> u003cimg class = “wp-image-756256 size-desktop ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /Pluto_thuumb_-702×369.jpg “alt = ” Beating heart under the surface of Pluto controls its wind, scientists discover “width = ” 702 “height =” 369 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Pluto_thuumb_-702×369.jpg 702w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pluto_thuumb_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Pluto_thuumb_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/02/Pluto_thuumb_-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Pluto_thuumb_-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Pluto_thuumb_.jpg 1200w “sizes = ” (max-width: 768px) 100vw , 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Media Credit “> NASA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Scientists have found that Pluto’s ice-cold ‘beating heart’ is blowing his wind can control and circulate, much like a heart circulates blood around a body. This heart-shaped structure of frozen nitrogen – known as the Tombaugh Regio – is said to control the winds of the dwarf planet and may be the reason for the fascinating landscape features that have recently appeared on the Tombaugh Regio varied surface was found. Before NASA’s New Horizons mission started in 2006, astrophysicists believed that Pluto’s surface would be flat and sterile, with little difference. However, this turned out to be far from it, as scientists discovered a surprising amount of geological diversity. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 712px”> “size-desktop wp-image-756258” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 / 02 / planet-pluto-702×341 .jpg “alt =” Pluto “width =” 702 “height =” 341 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /planet-pluto-702×341.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/planet-pluto-524×255.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / planet-pluto-414×201.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/planet-pluto-720×350. jpg 720w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/planet-pluto.jpg 800w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “media-credit “> Pikrepo u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Pluto’s thin atmosphere mainly consists of nitrogen gas, also a prefabricated element together with methane and carbon monoxide in the earth’s atmosphere part of the Pluto surface in a heart-like shape that, according to the scientists, controls the circulation of the nitrogen winds around the planet. U003c / p> n u003cp> Every day a thin layer of the frozen nitrogen heats up and evaporates before it condenses and freezes again after nightfall. This emerges from the new findings of the AGU (https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200204112548.htm) “_ blank” rel = “noopener noreferrer nofollow”> Journal of Geophysical Research. “This fascinating cycle is causing Pluto’s atmosphere to circulate. This is a phenomenon known as retro rotation. U003c / p> n u003cp> When the air blows close to the surface of Pluto, heat becomes , Ice grains and haze particles transported in a way that creates streaks of dark wind and plains in the north and northwest of the planet. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 589px “>” u003cimg class = “size-desktop wp-image-756288” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/02 / Internal_Structure_of_Pluto-579×468.jpg” alt = ” Pluto “width =” 579 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / Interne_Strektur_des_Pluto-579×468.jpg 579w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Internal_Structure_of_Pluto-433×350.jpg 433w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Internal_Structure_of_Pluto-342×276.jpg 34 2w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Internal_Structure_of_Pluto-683×552.jpg 683w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Internal_Structure_of_Pluto.jpg 1238w “sizes = ” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> u003ca href = ” https: // commons. wikimedia.org/wiki/File: Internal_Structure_of_Pluto.jpg “> Wikipedia u003c / a> u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> The new study has helped scientists to better understand processes that ave led to Pluto’s unexpectedly fascinating landscapes and illuminated comparisons between Pluto and Earth. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> The lead author of the study, Tanguy Bertrand, astrophysicist and planetary researcher at NASA Ames Research Center in California – u003ca href = “https://news.agu.org/press- release / plutos-icy-heart-makes-winds-blow / “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer nofollow This underlines the fact that Plutos atmosphere and winds – even if the density of the atmosphere is very low is – it can hit the surface. Before new horizons everyone thought of Pluto would become a net ball – completely flat, almost no variety. But it is completely different. It has many different landscapes and we try to understand what is going on there . U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 235px “> u003cimg class = “wp-image-756260 ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/download-7. jpg “alt =” Pluto “width =” 225 “height =” 225 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ download-7.jpg 225w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/download-7-140×140.jpg 140w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “Media credit “> u003Ca href = “https: //en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pluto” > Wikipedia u003c / a> u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp > u003cstrong> Candice Hansen-Koharcheck, a planetary scientist from the Planetary Science Institute in Arizona, who was not involved in the new study, also spoke about the interesting development: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> It’s pretty much what you do e on the topography or specifics of the setting. I am impressed that Pluto’s models are so advanced that you can talk about regional weather. (…) This whole concept of Pluto’s beating heart is a wonderful way to think about it. u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> The wind patterns spread by Pluto’s cold heart could well explain why there are dark plains and wind strips west of the Sputnik Planitia Basin. u003c / p> n u003cp> Winches can transport heat that can heat the surface or remove and darken the ice by transporting and depositing haze particles. As found in the study, the landscapes could look completely different if Pluto’s winds were directed in a different direction. If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> story @ unilad.com u003c / a> u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-02-06T14: 46: 25 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-06T14: 46 : 25Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-06T15: 11 “: 45”, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-06T15: 11: 45Z”, “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 756248.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 756248.categories.0 “,” typename “:” category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Pluto_thuumb_.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 756248.author “: {” name “:” Julia Banim “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2019/04 / Julia-Banim-Sml.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Artic le : 756248.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Science “,” slug “:” science “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 756234 “: {” id “:” 756234 “, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/eleanor-the-giant-echidna-is-so-chonky-she-survived-getting-hit-by-car/”, “title” : “Eleanor, the giant Echidna, survives a car accident”, “Summary”: ” u003cp> It’s not fat, it’s power: Meet Eleanor, an Echidna who survived a car accident. Australia’s bushfire crisis has resulted in the deaths of billions of animals when flames penetrated habitats and the creatures left no place in the flames. It’s been a terrible half a year, but despite all of these adversities, a u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/eleanor-the-giant-echidna-is-so-chonky-she – survived the hit by car / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media-credit -container alignnone “style =” width: 1210px “>” cimg class = “wp-image-756269 size-full” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Eleanor -the-Chonky-Echidna.jpg “alt = ” Eleanor The Giant Echidna is so chunky that she survived when she was hit by car “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Eleanor-the-Chonky-Echidna.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / Eleanor-the-Chonky-Echidna-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Eleanor-the-Chonky -Echidna -524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-conte nt / uploads / 2020/02 / Eleanor-the-Chonky-Echidna-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / upload s / 2020/02 / Eleanor-the-Chonky- Echidna-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Eleanor-the-Chonky-Echidna-667×350 .jpg 667w “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768px ) 100vw, 728px /> “Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary / Facebook / span>” n u003cp> u003cstrong> It’s not fat, it’s power: Meet Eleanor, an Echidna so cheesy that she survived to be hit by a car. Australian bushfire crisis has seen the death of billions of animals as it blazes through habitats, leaving creatures with no place to go amid the flames. U003c / p> n u003cp> It has been a terrible 6 months, but through all that misfortune, a little glimmer of light has popped up – and his name is Eleanor u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Medien-credit -Container alignnone . “Style =” width: 5477px “>” cimg class = “size-full wp-image-756272” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/PA-20856706.jpg “alt = ” Echidna Australia Travel Stock “width = ” 5467 “height = ” 3645 “srcset = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-20856706.jpg 5467w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706-262×175.jpg 262w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /PA-20856706-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/202 0/02 / PA-20856706-702×468.jpg 702w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706-524×350.jpg 524w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706 -828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-20856706-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> ” PA Images “” “” “” “” “” “” “The chubby Echidna was at Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary in Hobart, Tasmania, z medical treatment, after being stopped by a vehicle, the situation could have been bad, but Eleanor’s glorious obesity disturbed – the stubborn lady escaped the ordeal with only slight bruises> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-fb-post “> n u003cdiv id = “fb-root “> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cscript async = “1 ” defer = “1” crossorigin = “anonymous” src = “https: // connect .facebook.net / de_DE / sdk.js # xfbml = 1 & version = v6.0 “> u003c / script> u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = ” f b-post “data-href = ” https: // www .facebook.com / Bonorong / photos / rpp.253974211287114 / 3694623757222125 /? type = 3 & theater “data-width = ” 500 “> n u003cblockquote cite = ” https://www.facebook.com/Bonorong /photos/a.254440471240488/3694623757222125/? type = 3 “class = ” fb-xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> Possibly the thickest Echidna we have ever seen !! 😝This beautiful lady was cut off by a car, but luckily she was lucky just one target. Posted by u003ca href = “https: //www.facebook.com/Bonorong/ ” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary “on” https://www.facebook.com/Bonorong/photos/a.254440471240488/3694623757222125/?type = 3 “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Wednesday, January 29, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> The nature reserve wrote in a Facebook post: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> Possibly the thickest Echidna we’ve ever seen! ! This fine lady was cut off from a car, but luckily had only a few small bruises! She has now been released. How beautiful is it ?! (By the way, she is sedated in this photo!) The short-beaked Tasmanian Echidna resembles a hedgehog or porcupine, although it is covered with fur and hollow, barbless feathers. Although it is a mammal, it also lays eggs, making it one of five monotremes in the world, along with three other Echidna species and a platypus species. U003c / p> n u003cp> The animals (with stable population) are scattered across Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea and remain active for themselves during the day and at night (depending on which foods are available). u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit- container alignnone” style = “width: 5928px”> “cimg class =” size-full wp-image-756274 “src =” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-44873646.jpg “alt =” Echidna Australia “width =” 5918 “height =” 3929 “srcset =” https: //www.unilad. co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646.jpg 5918w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-262×175.jpg 262w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-702×466.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/02 / PA-44873646-524×348.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-828×550 .jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-527×350.jpg 527w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px u003cspan class = “media-credit “> PA Images u003c / span u003c / div n u003cp u003cstrong u003c San Diego Zoo further explained the standard Echidna day on its u003ca href = “https: / /animals.sandiegozoo.org/animals/echidna “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> website u003c / a>: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> The typical day of an Echidna begins with finding something to eat. Like anteaters, the Echidna has no teeth. So how does it eat? The Echidna has a long, sticky tongue to catch and chew on its food. Ants, Termites, or Earthworms Once food is in place, the Echidna tears into the mound or nest with its large, sharp claws and then uses the 6-inch (15 cm) tongue to line up the beetle or Licking worms. Hard balls at the base of the tongue and on the palate grind the food into a paste for swallowing. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> The Echidna is also one of the oldest living species on earth and to find ways to survive while other animals are threatened with extinction – it has been pretty much unchanged and confuses scientists and researchers to this day. u003c / p> n u003cp> We wish Eleanor all the best for her beautiful future. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank “rel =” nofollow “> story@unilad.com u003c / a u003c / em u003c / p n”, “publishedAt”: “2020-02-06T13: 57: 16”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020-02-06T13: 57: 16Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-06T13: 57: 16”, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-06T13: 57: 16Z”, “author”: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 756234.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 756234.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / Eleanor-the-Chonky-Echidna.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 756234.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / Cameron-Frew.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 756234.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “,” __typename “:” Category “},” Article: 756194 “: {” id “: “756194”, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/film-and-tv/keanu- reeves-set-photos-give-first-look-auf-neo-in-the-matrix -4 / “,” title “:” Keanu Reeves Filming Matrix 4 gives a first look at Neo “,” summary “:” u003cp> There is new footage that gives us a first look at Keanu Reeves’ Neo in the upcoming science Fiction sequel The Matrix 4 exists, and there seem to be some notable changes in the character’s clothing style. Neo’s long black coat was nowhere to be seen in the glorious San Fran sunshine. Reeves wore long hair, a film and a television set-photos-give-first-look-at-neo-in-the-matrix-4 / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n “,” body “:” u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 712px “> u003cimg class = “wp-image-756232 size -desktop “src = ” https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Keanu_reeves_matrix-702×369.jpg “alt = ” Keanu Reeves set photos give a first look on Neo in Matrix 4 “width = ” 702 “height =” 369 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Keanu_reeves_matrix-702×369.jpg 702w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Keanu_reeves_matrix-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Keanu_reeves_matrix-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Keanu_reeves_matrix-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/02 / Keanu_reeves_matrix-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Keanu_reeves_matrix.jpg 1200w “sizes = ” (max width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Media credit “> Dougdalton / Instagram / Warner Bros u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> New footage has emerged and gives us a first insight into Keanu Reeves’ neo in the upcoming science fiction sequel, The Matrix 4, and there seem to be some notable changes in the character’s clothing style. Neo Longer black coat was in the glorious sun not to be seen anywhere in San Fran. Reeves wore long hair, a beard, and a more casual green jacket, jeans, and hat. u003c / p> n u003cp> Some fans have speculated about this extremely common means by which Neo is actually plugged back into the matrix. Only another unsuspecting person who is not aware of his body is used as an energy source for intelligent machines. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet” data-width = “500” data-dnt = “true”> “n” lang = “de” dir = “ltr”> “The Matrix 4 filming in San Francisco! – February 5th, 2020 u003cbr /> Thanks to u003ca href = ” https: //twitter.com/DougDalton? Ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> @ dougdalton u003c IG Story u003ca href = “https: //t.co/uEEPFc7GWk ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> https: //t.co/uEEPFc7GWk u003c / a> u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/hashtag/thematrix4? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> # thematrix4 u003c / a> u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/matrix4? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> # matrix4 u003c / a> u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeanuReeves ” src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> # KeanuReeves ” u003c / a > u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanFrancisco? src = Hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> # SanFrancisco u003c / a> u003ca href = “https: //t.co/PekHZotq7t ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> pic.twitter.com/PekHZotq7tu003c/a> u003c / p> – Keanu Planet (@keanupla net) u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/keanuplanet/status/1225155742635827204 ” ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> 5. Februar 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = “utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> Das Filmmaterial wurde ursprünglich von Doug Dalton aus San Francisco auf dem Weg zur Arbeit aufgenommen und ist seitdem weit verbreitet. u003c / p> n u003cp> Dies ist das erste Mal, dass wir u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/film-and-tv/keanu-reeves-read-the-script-for-matrix-4-and gesehen haben -sagt-sein-sehr-ehrgeiziges-wie-es-sein sollte / “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer “> Reeves u003c / a> als Neo seit u003cem> The Matrix: Revolutions u003c / em> wurde im November 2003 veröffentlicht. U003c / p> n u003cp> Gemäß u003cem> u003ca href = “https: //abc7news.com/5906577/ ” target = “_ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> ABC7 News u003c / a> u003c / em>, das fragliche Material wurde in San aufgenommen Franciscos Chinatown. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interaktives interaktives twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” datengespräch = “keine ” datenbreite = “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> Die Matrix 4-Dreharbeiten in San Francisco! – 5. Februar 2020 u003cbr /> Dank an u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/rOdrIgOlEandro? Ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> @ rodrigoleandro (IG Story) 🙏 u003ca href = “https: //t.co/W6UyEcSM8w ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> https://t.co/ W6UyEcSM8wu003c/a>u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/thematrix4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#thematrix4 u003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/matrix4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#matrix4 u003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeanuReeves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#KeanuReevesu003c /a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanFrancisco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#SanFranciscou003c/ a> u003ca href=”https://t.co/FObYUXNxoI” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/FObYUXNxoIu003c /a>u003c/p >nu003cp>— Keanu Planet (@keanuplanet) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/keanuplanet/status/1225169788697284611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>February 5, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Lana Wachowski – one half of The Wachowski Sisters creative team – is producing and directing the movie, from a screenplay by Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>In August last year, Wachowski, 54, made the following statement about the upcoming sequel: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Many of the ideas (her sister) Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now.u003c/p>nu003cp>I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote> nu003cp>u003cstrong>Toby Emmerich, u 003c/strong>u003cstrong>Chairman at Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>We could not be more excited to be re-entering u003cem>The Matrixu003c/em> with Lana. Lana is a true visionary – a singular and original creative filmmaker and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in u003cem>The Matrixu003c/em> universe.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-conversation=”none” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>🎥The Matrix 4 filming in San Francisco! – Feb 5 2020u003cbr />Thanks to u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/rOdrIgOlEandro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>@rodrigoleandrou003c/a> (IG Story) 🙏u003ca href=”https://t.co/W6UyEcSM8w” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>https://t.co/W6UyEcSM8wu003c/a>u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/thematrix4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#thematrix4u003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/matrix4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#matrix4u003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeanuReeves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#KeanuReevesu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanFrancisco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#SanFranciscou003c/a> u003ca href=”https://t.co/JDq7uFcVIk” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/JDq7uFcVIku003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Keanu Planet (@keanuplanet) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/keanuplanet/status/1225170052154085376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>February 5, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will also be returning alongside Reeves, reprising their respective roles as Trinity and Niobe. There will also be some new faces on board, with Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joining the franchise.u003c/p>nu003cp>As of yet, precious little is known about where the narrative will take us. However, initial responses from cast members feel promising.u003c/p>nu003cp>In September, Reeves opened up about having read the script during an interview with u003cem>u003ca href=”https://www.etonline.com/keanu-reeves-has-already-read-the-matrix-4-script-and-says-its-very-ambitious-exclusive-133148″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>Entertainment Tonightu003c/a>u003c/em>, describing it as ‘very ambitious’.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-conversation=”none” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>🎥The Matrix 4 filming in San Francisco! – Feb 5 2020u003cbr />Thanks to @chames_the_iii (IG Story) 🙏 u003cbr />Thanks u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/Keanu_TheClub?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>@keanu_theclubu003c/a> for sharing 💚u003ca href=”https://t.co/pesyuvhJhi” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>https://t.co/pesyuvhJhiu003c/a>u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/thematrix4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#thematrix4u003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/matrix4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#matrix4u003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/LanaWachowski?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#LanaWachowskiu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/wachowski?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#wachowskiu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeanuReeves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_bla nk” rel=”nofollow”>#KeanuReevesu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanFrancisco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#SanFranciscou003c/a> u003ca href=”https://t.co/s1GIYGFgKA” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/s1GIYGFgKAu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Keanu Planet (@keanuplanet) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/keanuplanet/status/1225180045771145217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>February 5, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cem>The Matrix 4 will be released in cinemas from May 21, 2021 – the very same day as the expected release of John Wick 4. u003c/em>u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href=”mailto:story@unilad.com” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>story@unilad.comu003c/a> u003 c /em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:20:09″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:20:09Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:49:51″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:49:51Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:756194.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:756194.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:756194.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Keanu_reeves_matrix.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:756194.author”:{“name”:”Julia Banim”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim-Sml.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:756194.categories.0″:{“name”:”Film and TV”,”slug”:”film-and-tv”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:756194.categories.1″:{“name”:”Viral”,”slug”:”viral”,”__typename”:”Category”}} .

advertisement