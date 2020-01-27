advertisement

For my generation, there is probably nothing more nostalgic than stacking around your friend’s house to take turns on Mario Kart.

But the popular game has come a long way since the days of the GameCube game, and the evolution of the way people consume video games continues.

Nowadays you can compete against Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and the gang on a device of your choice, whether it’s Super Nintendo, Wii, Nintendo 3DS or even your smartphone.

Mario Kart Tour for mobile is now much better because there is now a multiplayer mode.

The game was launched on iPhone and Android in September 2019, but a key feature was missing. But with this innovation, players can use the cell phone-friendly game to play against each other, rather than with a computer-controlled competitor or a timer, which we can all agree that it will be much more exciting.

If you want to get the most out of the new feature, you must unlock at least one cup before switching to the menu and switching to multiplayer.

While the multiplayer race is technically still a beta test at the moment, the full version is planned for tomorrow (January 28th), so you should put your racing shoes on better.

Mario Kart Tour is the tenth game in the Mario Kart series and the first to be released on a Nintendo console.

According to the Nintendo website:

Mario Kart Tour is the first Mario Kart game for smart devices.

Get on the jump in courses inspired by real locations and the favorites of the Mario Kart series.

With up to 35 different characters you can play against your comrades, the race is officially open.

