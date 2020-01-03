advertisement

There are a number of deals that are not brain teasers, and if you have a smartphone that supports wireless charging, this is one of them. Use the DMAKA258 coupon code at checkout and you can get an Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Wireless Charging Pad today for just $ 7.99. This is one of Anker’s most popular models, and it normally sells for $ 18. That’s a price that is more than reasonable for an Anker product that everyone knows is the best brand in the industry when it comes to charging accessories. Whether this is your first wireless charger or you just get one to add to another room, this is the model to buy.

Here are the bullets from the product page:

The advantage of Anker: join the 50 million + powered by our leading technology.

Forward charging: charge each Qi-compatible device 10% faster than other 5W wireless chargers, using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset.

Case-friendly: don’t mess with your phone case. Powerport charges directly via protective covers. Only rubber / plastic / TPU cases with a thickness of less than 5 mm. Magnetic and metal mounts or cards prevent charging.

Certified safe: eliminate safety problems with surge protection, temperature control, detection of foreign objects and more.

What you get: PowerPort wireless 5 Pad, 3ft Micro USB cable (AC adapter not included), Welcome Guide, worry-free 18 months and friendly customer service.

