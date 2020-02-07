advertisement

Like everything in life, music is best enjoyed in moderation. Or you can interrupt at least all four songs according to Spotify’s new playlist curation.

Your Daily Drive is the name of their latest rollout, and mixing news podcasts into the mix is ​​the game.

What exactly is it? One way to interrupt the way you listen to music on your daily path is called. Essentially, the new playlist combines your favorite music, many of which are in your Daily Mixes playlists, with news.

At a time when, to be honest, you haven’t been listening to a radio while driving since you converted from your car cassette stereo player to something that has at least one extra cable, we appreciate this gesture.

To be honest, CDs let our radios run for money before – at least until we didn’t like each other anymore.

This morning our daily mix consisted of 26 songs divided into four news podcasts. Our Newsy mix started with a 4 minute number from news.com.au’s From the Newsroom, followed by four songs by artists such as Hunter Plake, The Mowgli’s, Yuno and Mating Ritual.

The recipe was rinsed with MamaMia’s cheeky podcast “The Quicky News” and repeated until the budget was slightly exceeded with Squiz Media’s eight-minute Squiz Today and a final patience test with a 13-minute Schwartz Media podcast at 7 a.m.

It was mainly about news and headlines of the day like the death of the Chinese doctor who whistles the coronavirus. Ireland is voting for its new Taoiseach – which is its prime minister if you are not aware of it – and Barnaby Joyce, Scott Morrison, is warning a rebel group in Parliament.

After 28 minutes, Spotify was even kind enough to give us what we actually paid for: 14 continuous tracks based on our listening habits – well played, Spotify.

Aside from all the jokes, it’s probably true that most of us don’t hear enough news and a little pressure to get us there is healthy.

In times of subscriptions, cloud storage and pay-to-play or reading services, it is important for the world’s leading search engines, social media platforms and streaming services such as Spotify and Netflix to take action against counterfeit news and content consumption.

Facebook started its journalism project in 2017, Instagram launched a fake news reporting tool last year, Google committed to $ 300 million for its own Google News initiative, and Apple News even brought GQ- Content on his digital shelves.

Spotify’s latest upgrade isn’t exactly fighting bad news, but of the 3 billion playlists it supposedly offers, Your Daily Drive is one that promises to be a blast.

Although we all pay to avoid the uncomfortable combination of advertising and music that Spotify offers to its non-premium users, this new mix is ​​probably one of the better ones that the streaming giant has created that also gives us channels, DNA, linked playlists and a CD brought app for funny colleagues to make their own podcasts. Speaking of which, have you heard GQ’s “The Men Who Brought Us Up”?

It is interesting – if a bit intrusive – that we cannot jump through the podcasts like a song, but can only advance by 15 seconds at a time.

Apart from that, our only real complaint is that despite claiming that it “combines music you love with relevant, current world updates from reputable sources”, our own podcast, the shortest episode of which could be at least four minutes longer than 7am Find a home in the mix … and how our guilty fitness pleasure Where The Hood At from DMX found its way there instead.

