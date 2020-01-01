advertisement

When I was a teenager, I watched a harrowing documentary about battery-powered poultry in the 90s. At that moment, a decision was made that would accompany me into adulthood and remains with me to this day.

Eating meat was not a diet requirement for me and I didn’t want to contribute to this industry in any way: I became a vegetarian.

Being vegetarian in the meat-loving Ireland of that time was a challenge. As part of a minority, I didn’t feel served by supermarkets or restaurants. The decision to forego meat made me a little uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable to eat at a big gathering like a wedding or a corporate event. The meat-free variant, mostly a vegetable lasagna, lagged behind its meaty counterparts when it arrived at the dining table. Unpleasant conversations about what I ate or not and why it would inevitably happen if other guests were curious about what was served to me.

With a few notable exceptions, eating as a non-meat eater was generally quite banal. Menus would be searched for what could be eaten instead of reading what would be selected.

Over time, vegetarianism became a more popular lifestyle choice, menus improved, and uncomfortable dinner discussions about whether or not I eat chicken became redundant and life was good.

Now I find myself with a new beef.

In recent years, a new competitor has fueled the menu planner’s imagination: The Vegan.

Veganism is admirable, stoic and widespread. Aside from the health benefits that a vegan diet can offer, the environmental benefits and reduction in carbon footprint are undeniable. My problem with this new generation of non-meat eaters is not a personal one and I respect the discipline that those who abide by it demand.

Meat eaters are well catered for, vegans are well catered for and there is again a good option for vegetarians.

Veganism is a strong and growing industry and is treated with Gravitas. Supermarkets and restaurants make every effort to serve those who only consume meat, fish, poultry and milk-free food. You have identified a growing market and are supplying suitable products. These companies make money, vegans eat well, everyone is happy.

Well, almost everyone.

There was a time when I could recommend everyone, be it vegetarian or otherwise, the most delicious vegetarian options in town. I had favorite restaurants that I liked to visit when I noticed a craving for a Halloumi burger, a delicious aubergine and feta bake, or a delicious goat cheesecake. I, like the carnivorous guests, would love to browse the menu and choose courses that I knew I would like to eat – eating out was a pleasant experience.

Recently, however, I’ve noticed a radical change in the menus of many restaurants. While a customer still likes to eat a chicken, eating an egg has become questionable. You can enjoy the meat of a cow with great enthusiasm without turning your head, but the desire for milk, cream or cheese seems to be taboo.

I can’t help feeling that the vegetarian enjoyed his moment in the sun

In order to do justice to the growing vegan market, many restaurateurs not only offer their vegetarian dishes meat-free, but also vegan.

Yes, there are many meat-free options and yes, I enjoy an avocado toast as much as the next person, but I can’t help feeling that the vegetarians enjoyed their moment in the sun and are now at the bottom again the culinary priority list. Offering vegetarian vegan food is a must for restaurateurs, as was the case in the 1990s when the vegetarian emergency lasagna was kept in the freezer. Meat eaters are well catered for, vegans are well catered for and there is again a good option for vegetarians.

I understand, of course, that my criticism is a First World problem. There are leagues from people around the world for whom eating out is something they never have to be upset about. But from my privileged position, I just want to raise a voice for the suffering vegetarian.

We are still in circulation.

Granted, we’re not as fashionable as we used to be, but we still deserve attention. It’s discouraging to see menu items and supermarket space increasingly left to vegan choices as my options narrow and my favorites disappear. Being a vegetarian closes the circle because we are an afterthought again.

And actually I don’t even like vegetarian lasagna. I don’t like milk cheese, I don’t like vegan cheese, I don’t even like a side of avocado.

