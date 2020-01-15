advertisement

The urban music star looks more aggressive and sexy

It appears that Natti Natasha has prepared many surprises for her fans since she published several photos about her in the past few days Instagram Account that shows them with a more sensual picture.

Now the Reggaeton showed her sculptural body in black lingerie, in high boots with animal print and with the sunset in the background. The picture already has more than 300 thousand likes.

The Dominican followers were intrigued by all of these recent releases, which are accompanied by the hashtag #naughtynat and may point to the sexy new look Natti Natasha handled in these pictures.

