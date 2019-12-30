advertisement

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball each scored 27 points, as the New Orleans Pelicans host beat the Houston Rockets 127-112 on Sunday evening.

Jrue Holiday and E’Twaun Moore added 25 each and Derrick Favors had 12 points and 16 rebounds as the Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games. They outscored the Rockets 41-19 in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets played without James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Coach Mike D’Antoni said Harden, averaging 38.3 points per game in the league, could play but was held out to rest with a sprained leg and a sore knee. Westbrook was inactive in the back of a backfield as the Houston host defeated New Jersey by 108-98 on Saturday.

advertisement

Danuel House Jr. scored 22 points, Eric Gordon added 20, Isaiah Hartenstein had 19 points and nine rebounds, Chris Clemons had 16 points and nine assists, and Ben McLemore scored 12 to lead the Rockets.

The score tied at halftime and the Rockets scored the first seven points of the third quarter. They held an eight-point lead before the Pelicans made a late push in the quarter.

Ball and Ingram each made a 3-pointer as New Orleans closed within 88-86 after trailing 84-76 with three minutes to go in the third.

P.J. Tucker made a placement and Chris Clemons hit a 3-pointer as Houston took a 93-86 lead late in the quarter.

Gordon’s determination began the scoring in the fourth quarter and extended the lead to nine before the Pelicans returned.

Moore scored 11 points during a 15-0 lead that gave New Orleans a 104-96 lead.

Hartenstein’s preparation put an end to the Rockets’ drought, but Holiday made two baskets as the Pelicans took a 109-100 advantage in the fourth.

Houston closed twice within seven of there, but Holiday, Ball and Ingram all made 3 pointers to put New Orleans in command, 123-106 with two minutes left.

Ball made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the first quarter, but the Rockets made eight 3-pointers and held a 37-36 lead late in the period.

Houston made just 4 of 13 3-pointers in the second quarter and New Orleans got productive from the bench after Moore scored seven and Jahlil Okafor added six in the period as the first half ended with the score tied at 64.

– Starting the media level

advertisement