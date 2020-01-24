advertisement

TOKYO – Tokyo hosted a striking fireworks display on Friday to mark the milestone for this year’s Olympic Games in six months.

The show took place high above a barge stationed in Tokyo Bay that houses a massive replica of the five Olympic rings, a reminder that the games are almost there.

Japanese had to enjoy the fireworks. This can be the last for a while.

More than 70 summer festivals across Japan with traditional firework shows have been canceled or their dates changed. The Associated Press counted at least 56 festivals where the Tokyo Games were the reason for the move, referring to a lack of police and security forces deployed instead for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Olympic Games are a massive security breach. According to Tokyo organizers, 50,850 police officers, private security forces, military personnel, volunteers, coast guards and rescue workers are needed. The organizers have a budget of $ 800 million for security – $ 500 million for public funds.

The costs are certainly much higher since some security expenses are not included in the Olympic budget.

The Olympics even affect Hiroshima in western Japan, where the annual fireworks festival on the picturesque island of Miyajima was canceled in August.

“Many of the local authorities, including the Hiroshima Prefecture Police, the Coast Guard and private security companies, are being mobilized to the Olympic host cities and areas around them, making it very difficult to ensure security on Miyajima Island,” the tourism office said the Hiroshima Prefecture said in a statement.

The summer fireworks festival has a special place in Japanese culture, much like the July 4th celebrations in the United States.

Tokyo has featured several of its festivals, including the massive performance on the Sumida River. The city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, has decided to cancel its 150-year-old fireworks festival because of the conflict with the Olympic Gulf. In Kamakura, which is known for its giant Buddha statue, the fireworks are over in July as logistics conflict with Olympic sailing.

The Tokyo Olympics are unprecedented in many ways.

The ticket demand for residents of Japan exceeds the offer by at least ten times. probably 20 times.

Local sponsorship is just over $ 3 billion, at least double that of previous games.

And the $ 1.43 billion Kengo Kuma National Stadium is a gem. The green and wood exterior feels like it’s there forever and promises to be the centerpiece – just like Kenzo Tange’s Yoyogi High School for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

“Assuming there is no catastrophe with the heat or whatever, the Olympics will be coped well,” said David Leheny, political scientist at Waseda University in Tokyo, in an interview with the AP. “You won’t be worse than most Olympics in terms of the chaos of getting from place to place. You are likely to be treated better in many ways. And Japan can be charming. “

Japan officially spends $ 12.6 billion on the Olympics, but the National Audit Bureau put the sum at $ 3 trillion – about $ 28 billion.

What does an industrialized country like Japan get for its money?

“Japan is in danger of being overshadowed when everyone talks about China’s rise, and Japan is stuck in its two or three decades that have been lost,” said Leheny. “This is an opportunity to host the Olympics and showcase a Japan that is doing a top-notch show. To represent Japan as a place that is technologically savvy but culturally distinctive and full of creative people. “

The other mission is to convince the world that Fukushima Prefecture has recovered. The area, around 250 kilometers northeast of Tokyo, was destroyed in 2011 by the earthquake, tsunami and the collapse of three nuclear reactors. Thousands are still fighting, many in emergency shelters.

There is resentment in the northern prefecture and neighboring prefectures that some of the billions spent on the Olympics may have contributed to the recovery. Some residents fear that the Olympic Games will be used to draw a line under the disaster.

“There is a feeling that Japan can cut subsidies to the victims of the disaster after the Olympics,” said Leheny.

HEAT

Summers in Tokyo are hot and humid with temperatures that often reach 35 degrees Celsius. The IOC abruptly moved the marathon 800 kilometers north to Sapporo and annoyed the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike. The water in the Bay of Tokyo, where triathlon and marathon swimming take place, is also very warm – around 30 degrees Celsius and exactly at the limit set by the floating FINA.

TRANSPORT

The Tokyo metropolitan area rail system is known to be efficient and the best way to travel the urban area of ​​35 million people. But expect it to get stressed out during the Olympics.

Chuo University Professor Azuma Taguchi said the system is already running at double capacity and the Olympics could be the breaking point. The Taguchi study predicts that 15 stations will have a capacity of more than 200% and some will reach 400% at peak times. Some railroads have named special oshiya or “pushers” to pack commuters in rush hour cars – often with white gloves.

CORRUPTION

Tsunekazu Takeda resigned as chairman of the Japanese Olympic Committee 10 months ago after French investigators suspected of helping Tokyo win the Olympic Games.

Takeda admitted that it made payments of approximately $ 2 million to the consulting firm Black Tidings in Singapore and its manager Ian Tan Tong Han. Payments were made shortly before Tokyo was selected by the IOC in 2013. French investigators have linked Black Tidings to Papa Massata Diack, one of the sons of Senegal’s powerful former IOC member Lamine Diack. Lamine Diack was known to have an impact on Olympic voters in Africa.

RUSSIA

Russia faces a four-year Olympic ban on manipulating doping data. It has appealed to the Sports Arbitration Court and a decision is expected in a few months. The sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibit the use of the Russian team name, flag or anthem. However, it is still expected that some Russians will start as neutral athletes in Tokyo – including the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Nobody knows how many.

protests

The IOC has warned the athletes of hand or political signs on the medal podium. The IOC says the games should not be politicized. Expect it anyway. Some athletes are with the IOC. Others said that the IOC was not authorized to restrict their civil liberties. Some have pointed out that language restriction itself is a political act. The IOC is indeed very political and has an observer seat at the United Nations. She has often intervened in high-profile political disputes, including in North and South Korea.

