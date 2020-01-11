advertisement

Thanks to Fenty Effect, more and more make-up brands have broadened their foundation lines to embody the shade of almost everyone. This means that women of color, especially black women with dark skin, can go to almost any department and makeup store in the country and find their perfect shade.

Unfortunately, not enough makeup artists received this rating.

Concrete example: an employee of Ultra was accused of having told a sista that she was “too dark” for her to be able to match the colors.

According to NBC News, Ebony Kankam London, who lives in Houston, was visiting New Jersey to attend her baby shower and went to Ulta to do makeup for the occasion. It was then that the beautiful, deep, melancholy woman said that everything had deteriorated.

“I brought a photo for reference and I was told that my complexion was too dark for most colors in the store,” she said in a series of social media posts.

“In a store full of people who didn’t look like me, I felt sad and upset,” said London. “How my complexion was a problem.”

After London told the makeup artist that she was not satisfied with the turn of events, “she got really angry and said that she had been doing makeup for 20 years and that nobody was unhappy. “

On the left, this is what it wanted to look like and as you can see on the right, it looks ashy AF.

Obviously, she was not satisfied with her results and when she expressed it, “The lady had the nerve to talk to me and say that she has made up for 20 years and knows what ‘she does,’ said London in a Facebook article. .

Apparently, the store manager called London, telling her that she had seen the incident, but that she did not want to intervene because she did not want to cause “a scene”. Oh, and the manager shared that she was biracial, that she was comfortable doing “Black Makeup” and wanted to give

Unsurprisingly, London refused, telling NBC that the store also offered him a bag of lotions to try to make up for the disappointing makeup session.

In addition, Ultra headquarters has apologized:

London told Heavy that it doesn’t expect its story to go viral and get so much media attention.

“At first, I was surprised by the amount of attention my experience received. However, after speaking to so many women across the country, I learned that this is a common problem for many women of color. “

But she realizes that her experience is not only hers.

“For many, Ulta is their local one stop shop for products, advice and services. I hope that Ultra takes the time to train and educate the members of its range of services to better and more effectively serve women of all ethnic groups, skin tones and textures. I am in contact with Ulta and I hope to have some positive news to share soon. “

It is not the first time that Ultra has had a diversity problem.

According to Today.com, last summer, current and former employees accused Ultra Beauty executives of encouraging racial profiling of customers. An employee claims that management told him to follow black and Latino buyers to make sure they weren’t stealing.

Whatever is going on at Ulta, it is clear that they have work to do, because given the money that black women spend on hair and beauty products, we certainly deserve much more respect than that .

