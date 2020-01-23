advertisement

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the State Council, Supreme Administrative Court of Greece, speaks on October 18, 2018 during an event in Athens (Greece). (Vassilis Rebapis / Eurokinissi via Reuters)

The chief judge, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, became Greece’s first president on January 22 when legislators elected their head of state in a rare sign of unity.

The 64-year-old Sakellaropoulou was President of the State Council, the highest administrative court in Greece. She succeeds Prokopis Pavlopoulos, whose five-year term expires in March.

In an unusual demonstration of harmony in the troubled world of Greek politics, the conservative party’s candidate was supported by opposition parties, including the left-wing Syriza party, which lost power in an election last July.

It was supported by 261 MPs in the 300-member parliament.

The Greek prime minister and government ministers applaud the results of a presidential election in the Greek parliament in Athens on January 22, 2020. (Costas Baltas / Reuters)

Sakellaropoulou from the northern city of Thessaloniki became the first female head of state of the State Council in 2018, who was supported by the then left government for this position.

Sakellaropoulou is a divorced woman who lives in central Athens and is active on social media. She has written numerous articles on environmental protection and is chair of a society for environmental law. She is also an avid cat lover.

Parliament’s failure to elect a president in Greece could lead to new elections for decades. Following a recent reform, the process of electing a president can take up to five rounds of voting in parliament, with the threshold starting at 200 votes and gradually falling to the majority of those present in the room.

