Given the deadly coronavirus threat to Filipino boxers and other nations bets in Asia-Oceania to be held in Wuhan, China next month, the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap) proposed the idea of ​​hosting the Olympic qualification on 3 February.

The President of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino readily supported the local amateur boxing association’s proposal and raised it with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“Until the World Health Organization (WHO) gives the final say, we strongly recommend that the IOC take further steps to reduce the possibility of incidents that could arise from the situation,” said Tolentino.

“We also support Abap’s proposal to transfer the tournament to the Philippines. The POC will endeavor to help in every possible way,” added Tolentino.

Wuhan is the center of the epidemic that infected at least 200 Chinese who have traveled to the area.

The virus has also reached Japan, Thailand and South Korea. After a visit to Wuhan, four people were hospitalized.

Given the increasing number of cases, WHO announced that it would consider declaring an international health emergency for the outbreak.

Eight boxers will have to try their luck in qualifying for Asia-Oceania to find berths for the Tokyo Olympics.

“The outbreak of a mysterious coronavirus tribe is alarming and we appeal to the IOC to seriously consider relocating the host city and tournament dates,” said Tolentino.

“The risk of possible contamination is very risky and we cannot afford to expose not only our delegation but also others,” added Tolentino.

