The Instant Pot Duo 60 is the best-selling Instant Pot multi-cooker on earth and the Instant Pot Red Duo 60 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker is the new seasoned version that people love. Nowadays it is for sale for the lowest price ever. The red accents clearly make it a perfect Valentine’s Day gift and the $ 64.99 price tag instead of $ 100 makes it much more accessible than normal. The regular Instant Pot Duo 60 is now on sale for $ 79, so this is definitely a great deal!

Here are the highlights of the product page:

Most popular size: suitable for up to 6 people and perfect for daily meals.

Replaces up to 7 appliances: combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1 to save space, including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamboat, saute, yogurt maker and warmer.

Consistently great results: monitors pressure, temperature, keeps track of time and adjusts the heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.

Accessories include – 1000+ recipe app, 250+ recipes and practical online videos, 18/18 stainless steel inner pot, sealing ring, steam rack, soup ladle, rice paddle and lid holder. Accessories are dishwasher safe.

Easy to clean: stainless steel housing that is resistant to fingerprints and components and accessories that are dishwasher safe: inner pot with 3-layer bottom for even cooking, steam rack with handles, serving spoon, soup spoon and measuring cup.

Security: 10 security mechanisms for peace of mind

Power supply 120V – 60Hz – Check your voltage if not in North America.

