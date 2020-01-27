advertisement

Wireless headphones with noise reduction are now great and there is so much demand, which explains why they are so expensive. If you want high-quality ANC headphones from a brand like Sony or Bose, you pay at least $ 350. What you may not realize, so technology has come a long way in recent years and you don’t have to spend that much on headphones that sound great and contain impressive noise reduction. If you are currently using the coupon code MPOW143AH1, you can purchase $ 50 Mpow H5 upgraded active noise canceling headphones for only $ 29.99! They offer excellent sound, an impressive 30-hour battery life, and great noise canceling technology, so this is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Improved ANC technology Less noise, more relaxing: Mpow H5 Bluetooth noise canceling headphones adopt improved ANC technology, reduce noise significantly to help you focus on what you want to hear. Like a busy city street. Noise from the cabin in an airplane or a busy office. Advanced noise reduction technology and unique electronics make it possible.

30 hours more stable battery life: Mpow H5 over-ear headphones with 500 mAh battery provides up to 30 hours of music time or talk time with ANC. Enjoy uninterrupted music during a wonderful journey. Note: remove the Bluetooth headphones every 1-2 hours to relax.

Comfortable and adjustable: Mow tailor-made H5 comfort for all-day wear With improved headband headphones, softly enlarged protein ear pads with swivel, foldable, and adjustable headband provide a comfortable experience, 240g lightweight design provides easy access to storage.

Advanced Bluetooth compatibility: Mpow wireless headphones with Bluetooth V4. 1 can be easily and quickly connected to smartphones, tablets or other Bluetooth devices within a range of 10 meters. Offers you a versatile experience. High-quality built-in microphone and volume control make it easier to take incoming calls and enjoy voice chat or call communication when listening to music.

High quality sound: Mpow P10 premium 40 mm stereo drivers deliver dynamic, highly detailed sound quality.

