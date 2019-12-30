advertisement

Henry Cavill doesn’t play a character from a popular gaming series in Netflix’s The Witcher just because it’s a challenging role. No, the Superman actor is a player in real life, and so much is what he prefers to do when he goes home than when he’s on the go.

Cavill revealed to GQ that playing is his most important and preferred way out of fame and prying eyes, which makes him more confident. He said:

“Every time I step out of my front door, I’m very aware. Even if I don’t look terrible, you can tell that there are people who take sneaky pictures of you, because that’s what people like to do. And then they put it on the internet and you see them on Instagram and you say, “Oh my god.”

advertisement

See also: Rotten Tomatoes Score revealed for Netflix’s The Witcher with Henry Cavill

“At home, I can sit down and play there ridiculously for hours, because going outside has the opposite effect,” he added after a groan.

One of his favorite games is Warhammer, especially Total War: Warhammer II. GQ noted that Cavill had played it “six times” and “with six different races each”. That’s hundreds of hours of play and he never got tired of it.

See also: Witcher and Superman actor Henry Cavill raises concerns about “Toxic Fandom”

He had his first experience with The Witcher games with the 100-hour RPG Witcher 3. He played it “two and a half times to the end” on different levels of difficulty, which in turn corresponds to a few hundred hours of playing time, and wanted the right “balance” from “fun and challenging. “

Interestingly, Cavill remembered that he was so involved in the game that mistakes challenged him:

“It’s all well and good if you try not to be stressful, but then I realized I didn’t want to chill. I died in the wrong place and thought,” I shouldn’t have left the street. I know not why I left the street. “I couldn’t run away fast enough or my attention span dropped for a second or I answered a text and now I’m dead and that’s six or seven hours of fun I have.” I have it just screwed up. “

Relatives – Henry Cavill is crystal clear at Superman: “The cape is in the closet. It’s still mine. “

He followed Geralt’s role and didn’t know that Andrzej Sapkowski’s books came first, but Cavill said he read and loved all of them after meeting the show artist Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. He added that it means a lot to him to stay true to the source material:

“I want to make it as true as possible. For me it was about bringing my love for the character as a fan to the show – I want to protect her. It would have hurt my heart to hear that there was a show I didn’t jump on, especially when someone else had a unique and maybe even brilliant interpretation of Geralt, but one that I don’t see as a fan. “

Geralt is the difference maker that Cavill sees in The Witcher. It is in contrast to other games and fantasy series, because Cavill believes that it is a “perfect” main character:

“It’s based on a sophisticated character. Yes, you make decisions in the game, but it’s quite unique in the game world. Here’s a little bit more character.”

Relatives – Sorcerer Andrzej Sapkowski: “I don’t care what is done with my character in the film”

The Witcher is currently streaming to Netflix.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

advertisement