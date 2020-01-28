advertisement

Rosemary Barton was finally moved by the CBC after the public broadcaster announced last week that it was giving up the format of four scattered and acclaimed anchors – killing for its flag display.

CBC’s The National was restarted a few years ago when Peter Mansbridge retired, and she’s lost her little watch since then, losing nearly 25 percent (about 124,000 viewers who drop out of the program) by the summer of last year. past, despite the CBC spending heavily on promotional ads to sell Canadians in new anchors and forms. As viewership has plummeted, so has CBC advertising revenue.

Rosemary Barton has been reviewed many times in the past because of her bias as a reporter. The Millennium Post takes a look at eight times (there are many examples) Barton showed prejudice to the Liberals while aiming to be a nonpartisan journalist on reproach.

advertisement

1. Comes in defense of Justin Trudeau

In a conversation with colleague Andrew Nichols about the similarities of personal beliefs about abortion between Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, Barton was quick to dismiss the fact that Trudeau said he was personally opposed to abortion.

2. “So do deficits even matter these days? I don’t think so”

Trudeau and the Liberal government have come under fire for their spending and driving the country deeper and deeper into debt with massive deficits grabbing tens of billions in red ink. While anchoring the nightly news, Barton gave her “objective” opinion that deficits aren’t really the one thing Canadians need to worry about with their little heads.

@RosieBarton asks: “Do they have even more deficits? Don’t think so. “She’s not an opinion columnist, she’s supposed to be an impartial anchor of news. But, I think we should be grateful that she shows her true bias. Very sad. #cbc #cdnmedia pic.twitter.com/lodrv7rzNh— Licia Corbella (@LiciaCorbella) November 23, 2018

3. The SNC-Lavalin scandal was so early 2019

During the fall 2019 election Rosemary Barton led an on-air conversation away from the SNC-Lavalin scandal, suggesting they had already covered so much, essentially implying she was beating a dead horse.

She also dismissed the RCMP by investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s involvement in the SNC-Lavalin scandal in what could perhaps be regarded as an attempt to obstruct justice, suggesting that the RCMP were merely “asking some questions”.

4. Duffy’s spending scandal was the fault of Prime Minister Stephen Harper and deserved to be widely covered for years

Before Rosemary Barton was promoted to host the CBC’s power and politics, which she waited for several years before being promoted back to the National Anchor, she and her Liberal partisan, Katie Simpson, were ousted by conservative Senator Mike Duffy scandal. of costs, both reporting breathlessly from the trial, in which Duffy was acquitted of all charges. But they did their best to try to pin it on Harper in the 2015 runoff election, despite the initial demolition scandal in 2012. One could imagine that the spending scandal was quite small compared to a potentially downgraded prime minister that corrupts the justice system, but not for Barton.

Never forget that Harper’s chief of staff returned the money, and then resigned when the media found it to be far more outrageous than the SNC-Lavalin affair!

5. Trudeau’s poor attendance process in Parliament is no big deal “because democracy and things”

Rosemary Barton has recently revealed the flaws of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals not only on the air, but through Twitter. When Trudeau decided to campaign for the Liberal Party of Canada in the by-elections, it was more important than being in Ottawa governing the country, she gave her one-sided “hot pick” that extra elections are important.

It’s hard to believe she would be so charitable to Harper or Andrew Scheer.

6. “Literally how the parliamentary system works”

When polls weren’t looking for so many roses for Justin Trudeau, Rosemary Barton claimed that Trudeau would be able to stay in the prime of a minority situation even if the Liberals won fewer seats than the Conservatives, something that would be essentially unheard of in the the Canadian Federation Parliament.

“It’s literally how the parliamentary system works,” Barton incorrectly explained on Twitter.

7. The fans themselves and the girls walk

These speak for themselves.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFtsa9r_WUE (/ embed)

8. Lawsuit against the Conservative Party of Canada during the 2019 elections

For some reason the CBC thought it was a good idea to sue the Conservative Party of Canada for using public broadcaster footage clips in an attack ad. Despite all the parties doing this, and it’s something that the CBC itself does on a regular basis (in what is completely legal and called fair dealing), the CBC pulled the trigger to sue the CPC, which ended up spectacularly returning.

As a result, Rosemary Barton and another CBC reporter were named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, until the CBC eventually meant to remove them from the lawsuit. Barton never finally cleared the air if she admitted to being a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

However, during the 2015 election, Peter Mansbridge in an emailed documented exchange had CBC executives take legal action against the CPC for using a Justin Trudeau clip giving a very poor response to the Boston Marathon terrorists. . Mansbridge was Barton’s mentor, is it too far to believe that she took a page from his partisan Liberal book?

The CBC, being biased without prejudice, decided it was appropriate to keep Barton at the National, as a debate moderator, and the main anchor for election night coverage, despite this very bright conflict of interest coming to light.

However, Rosemary Barton boldly claims that she cannot be a partisan, it is impossible. In an interview with Duncan McCue on CBC Cross Control, she was asked about how many people think she has bias with her reporting, she replied, “I have no opinion on criticism of my work. We are public broadcaster … I think it’s important to hold myself accountable, “she said. “That said, I really don’t have a horse in the race. I don’t have a partisan bone in my body. It’s not the way I grew up; it’s not who I am.”

In which a CBC reporter interviews one of the reporters with the clearest suspicion of CBC bias about how impartial he is. # elxn43

CBC’s Rosemary Barton Reveals Her Key to Covering Non-Party Elections https://t.co/xQIsFh1k5s— Olivia Goemans (@GoemansOlivia) October 16, 2019

With the above examples it is quite difficult to believe that it is not who it is.

You are allowed to have a personal bias, it is impossible not to do, you simply must not put it into your work if you are the main anchor of the public broadcaster’s news show and you will claim to be fair to all political parties.

Barton being transferred to the CBC’s chief political correspondent is in much better shape, especially now that the public broadcaster irrevocably called itself Liberal during the 2019 election cycle.

Sometimes Barton tells it the way it is.

Journalism is a critical part of democracy. And just because someone says they’re a journalist doesn’t make them like that.

– Rosemary Barton (@RosieBarton) October 11, 2019

advertisement