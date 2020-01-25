advertisement

Concerns about the spread of the corona virus have led to the postponement of a major boxing championship that will take place in China on February 1st.

The Junior Welterweight World Championship between Jose Ramirez and Victor Postol, which was originally held in the Haikou Mission Hills in Hainan, China, will later be held in a safe place.

“The health and safety of our fighters and everyone who works at the event is the most important thing,” said Bob Arum, chairman of Top Rank.

According to a new report, five other Chinese locations have been isolated.

—–

The Asia-Oceania Boxing Olympic qualification in Wuhan, China, has to be held outside the city because it is the first to be blocked due to the deadly virus.

The Philippines was one of the countries that offered to host the tournament.

Ed Picson, secretary general of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap), said they sent a letter of intent last Tuesday.

“Wuhan has been canceled and reports say the tournament is expected to take place outside of China on March 1st,” he said.

What chances do the Philippines have to host the important tournament?

“India and Thailand are also interested, let’s keep our fingers crossed,” he said.

—–

Picson said the Philippines hope to have six men and four women in the Olympic qualifiers.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force accepted the original host Wuhan’s decision to cancel the Olympic qualification event for Asia, Oceania, and Tokyo 2020.

Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, the Philippine representative of the IOC, has informed the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) that the meeting was canceled from February 3 to 14.

POC President Abraham Tolentino has expressed interest in qualifying in the Philippines.

Abap President Ricky Vargas said they were open to the idea of ​​hosting the qualification.

“No guarantee that we can use additional boxers, but there is nothing better than an advantage for the hometown,” said Picson.

—–

“Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski said she would remind the IOC of our offer,” said Picson. The successful hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games by the country should spur the Philippine offer considerably.

In the official announcement, the Olympic Task Force did not mention when or where the tournament should continue.

“We continue to work closely with the Chinese Olympic Committee and all partners to consider alternatives, and will immediately notify the National Olympic Committees, national associations and officials of any developments,” said the Olympic Task Force.

