advertisement

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – A Wisconsin appeals court on Tuesday suspended orders to immediately remove up to 209,000 names from the state’s electoral lists, giving the Democrats who fought this decision a victory on the spot of battle.

The appeals court sided with the bipartite state electoral commission to curb the removal of voters while the fighting continues. A conservative law firm that carried the case wanted the purge to happen immediately, even though the electoral commission expressed concerns about the accuracy of the data used to identify voters who would have their registration disabled.

The matter is being watched closely, as Wisconsin is part of a group of swing states targeted by Democrats and President Donald Trump this year. Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than 23,000 votes, putting even more emphasis on every voter in the state.

advertisement

Trump was back in the state Tuesday night for a rally in Milwaukee, kicking off what should be an intense fight to win Wisconsin.

The voter purge lawsuit was initiated by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm. He argued that the state electoral commission had broken the law by failing to remove voters from lists who had not responded within 30 days to a mailout in October indicating that they may have moved.

The commission wanted to wait until after the presidential election in November 2020 before removing anyone due to inaccuracies identified in an earlier attempt to identify voters who might have moved. Even if an elector sees his registration deactivated, he can register again later or on polling day when he goes to the polls, assuming that he has the required documents.

Because the voters who moved were concentrated in more democratic parts of the state, the Liberals argued that the trial was supposed to reduce voter turnout on their side. The Republicans replied that it was to reduce the risk of electoral fraud and to ensure that people who have moved cannot vote from their previous addresses.

Last month, a judge sided with the Conservatives and ordered the removal of voters. When the bipartisan electoral commission found itself in a deadlock on the pursuit of the purge, the judge found it Monday and his contemptuous three democratic commissioners, and again ordered the removal of the names of the voters.

A few hours later, a divided Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to take the case. This postponed the fight to the court of appeal, which sided with the electoral commission on Tuesday and suspended the judge’s initial decision.

The ruling effectively hits the pause button on the rapidly evolving case and means that there will be no immediate change in the state’s voter registration lists. There are a number of upcoming elections, including a February primary for a seat on the State Supreme Court, a special election primary to fill the seat of the 7th District of Congress and races for a multitude of local offices. The Wisconsin presidential primary takes place on April 7.

The problem is unlikely to be resolved in court before the presidential election. The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has also filed a federal complaint to stop the purge.

advertisement